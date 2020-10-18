COVID-19 Pandemic

Johns Hopkins: 39.7 Million Global COVID Cases

By VOA News
October 18, 2020 05:53 AM
The subway is empty of passengers during curfew in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. French restaurants, cinemas and theaters are…
The subway is empty of passengers during the coronavirus curfew in Paris, Oct. 17, 2020.

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Sunday that there are nearly 39.7 million COVID-19 infections worldwide and 1.1 million deaths from the virus.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in COVID cases, with 8.1 million infections.

India said Sunday it had recorded more than 61,000 COVID-19 cases in the previous 24-hour period. India has almost 7.5 million COVID-19 cases, with more than 114,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins statistics.

Paris streets were deserted Saturday night as the city began a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, designed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

At least seven other French cities, including Lyon, Grenoble, Aix-en-Provence, Montpellier, Lille, Rouen and Saint-Étienne are also under the nighttime curfew, scheduled to be in place for four weeks.

Belgium will be placed under a midnight to 5 a.m. nationwide curfew Monday to combat the country’s rising COVID-19 caseload. In addition, Belgium has ordered all cafes, bars, and restaurants shuttered, starting Monday.

Two European foreign ministers -- Austria’s Alexander Schallenberg and Belgium’s Sophie Wilmès -- have been infected with the coronavirus. Both attended a European Union meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

The Dutch king and queen cut their vacation to Greece short amid criticism that they were doing the opposite of what the Dutch people have been advised to do during the pandemic – stay home as much as possible to flatten the spread of the virus.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima left The Hague on Friday but returned Saturday.

"We do not want to leave any doubts about it: in order to get the COVID-19 virus under control, it is necessary that the guidelines are followed," the couple said in a royal statement. “The debate over our holiday does not contribute to that."

Related Stories

Man dressed in traditional costumes holds a Swiss during the official ceremonial act at the 28th Federal Yodelling Festival in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Finger Pointed at Swiss Yodeling Concert as COVID Superspreader Event
Pandemic has spread through the the rural Schwyz canton, with 1,238 cases compared with just 500 in mid-September
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 10/17/2020 - 03:44 PM
Waiters are seen inside "La Chicoree" restaurant a few minutes before the start of the late-night curfew introduced as part of coronavirus restrictions, in Lille, France, Oct. 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
France Begins COVID Curfew as Cases Climb Worldwide
US registers 8 million coronavirus infections, India - 7.4 million, as global cases approach 40 million
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 10/17/2020 - 07:32 AM
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test, provided for free by the municipal government in Bogota,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Warns of COVID-19 Spikes in Europe, Americas
There are now more than 39 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 06:01 PM
A lab technician inspects filled vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine Have Little or No Effect on Severe COVID-19 Cases, WHO Says
Little impact detected on mortality, or in-hospital course among hospitalized patients, World Health Organization study finds
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 01:23 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Johns Hopkins: 39.7 Million Global COVID Cases

The subway is empty of passengers during curfew in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. French restaurants, cinemas and theaters are…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Traffickers Profiting as Pandemic Makes Crime Harder to Crack, UN Warns

FILE - A Filipino girl looks at posters condemning child trafficking inside a shelter for runaway child laborers in Manila.
COVID-19 Pandemic

As Lockdown Eases, Israelis Again Gather Against Netanyahu

Protesters chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Rural Midwest Hospitals Struggling to Handle Virus Surge

Cody Tobin poses for a photo on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Wessington Springs, S.D. Tobin operates a ranch in Jerauld County,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Finger Pointed at Swiss Yodeling Concert as COVID Superspreader Event

Man dressed in traditional costumes holds a Swiss during the official ceremonial act at the 28th Federal Yodelling Festival in…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power