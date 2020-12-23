COVID-19 Pandemic

Malawi Re-introduces COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Surge

By Lameck Masina
December 23, 2020 11:08 AM
Buses carrying Malawian migrant workers from South Africa arrive at Mwanza Border in southern Malawi. (Courtsy of Pasqually Zulu, Mwanza Border Immigration)
Buses carrying Malawian migrant workers from South Africa arrive at Mwanza Border in southern Malawi. (Courtesy of Pasqually Zulu, Mwanza Border Immigration)

BLANTYRE, MALAWI - Malawi has closed its borders after confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped 75 percent in the past two weeks.  Malawi authorities attribute the surge to relaxed preventive measures and increased cross-border traffic for the holidays.  Health campaigners have welcomed the border closure, but say Malawi should also mandate face masks and sanitizers. 

Malawi reopened its borders and eased restrictions on social gatherings in October following a drastic fall in numbers of confirmed COVID- 19 cases.

Dropping COVID-19 Infections in Malawi Breeds Complacency about Prevention  
Experts believe the drop is a result of less testing 

From a total of 1,065 active cases on October 3, the country’s total caseload dropped to just 30 as of December 11.

But since then, the cases have spiked. As of December 22, the confirmed cases surged to 210 with 187 deaths.

Khumbize Kandodo-Chiponda, is the co-chairperson of for the president’s taskforce on COVID-19.

Kadondo-Chiponda, who is also the minister of health, said the surge has forced government to reintroduce some of the restrictions.

She spoke at a televised press conference Tuesday in the capital Lilongwe.

“We are taking this border issue very, very, very serious because it is the port of entry which is bringing in a lot of people who are positive and a lot of them they also come without the COVID negative test," said Kadondo-Chiponda. "So we are urging those who are to come to Malawi for holiday, we are saying ‘Sorry, bear with us.’”

Kandodo said only Malawian citizens retuning home will be allowed entry.

“I know we have some who had gone for holiday, they have to come back. But also special groups like the deportees, we have also looked at how we are going to manage them," said Kadondo-Chiponda.

By deportees, she means Malawians returning from South Africa to escape poverty and joblessness triggered by the pandemic.

The Malawi government has also reintroduced a ban on public gatherings of more than 100 people.  

Some faith groups, musicians and sports associations say the restriction on social gathering will inconvenience their activities planned for the festive season.

But Ministry of Health authorities say they will review the restrictions after two weeks.

Maziko Matemba, executive director for the Malawi Health and Rights Education Program, welcomed the move, but says the government should also mandate face masks and sanitizers.

“People were not following the measures because the messages were not coming forward like it could be expected," said Matemba. "People were using conventional communication but this requires sometimes door to door. It requires other enforcement mechanism so that people are able to adhere to these measures. The law enforcers need to be equipped.”

In the meantime, the government says Labor Minister Ken Kandodo has tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

He is the first Cabinet minister in Malawi known to have contracted the virus.  Health authorities say Kandodo is in good condition at a hospital where he was admitted three days ago.

Related Stories

Statistics showing COVID-19 situation in Malawi on December 7--Source Ministry of Health.jpg
COVID-19 Pandemic
Dropping COVID-19 Infections in Malawi Breeds Complacency about Prevention  
Experts believe the drop is a result of less testing 
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 02:35 PM
FILE - People queue to wash their hands to protect against the coronavirus before lining up to vote at a polling station, in Lilongwe, Malawi, June 23, 2020. The COVID pandemic has led to a spike in suicides in the southeastern African country.
Africa
Rise in Malawi Suicide Cases Linked to COVID-19
Country, which has recorded a 57% spike in suicides, has only one public mental hospital and few mental health experts to help cope with the crisis
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:18 PM
Lameck Masina
By
Lameck Masina
Lameck Masina reports for VOA from Blantyre, Malawi.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Malawi Re-introduces COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Surge

Buses carrying Malawian migrant workers from South Africa arrive at Mwanza Border in southern Malawi. (Courtsy of Pasqually Zulu, Mwanza Border Immigration)
USA

Additional 100 Million Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine to be Distributed in US

Walgreens Pharmacists prepare Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines at Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility in Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 22, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New COVID-19 Variant More Infectious Than Other Strains, British Scientists Say  

Passengers arrive at the Eurostar International Departures hall at St Pancras International station in London on December 23,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

France Lifts Britain Travel Ban  

The Pit Stop at the Eurotunnel, where lorries are checked before boarding the Shuttle Freight from France to Britain, is seen…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Recapping 2020's COVID-19 Disinformation Pandemic

FILE - Demonstrators attend a protest against nationwide restrictions against COVID-19 in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 16, 2020. A banner reads in Spanish 'No vaccine No 5G No mask'.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power