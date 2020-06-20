To mask or not to mask. That is a question that is dividing Americans. While some would not even think of going out without a mask, others walk about without one.

Wearing a mask, however, is serious business for nine mayors in Texas who sent letters to Texans imploring them to wear masks, according to a Washington Post report late Friday.

“Infections are rising. Hospital capacity is filling up. This isn’t meant to scare you, but it is meant to be very honest. The virus doesn’t leave just because our collective urgency has gone away,” the letter said in part, according to The Post.

Health experts say wearing a mask is one of the best ways to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in Texas have been on the rise since May, the newspaper said.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the pandemic is accelerating. Tedros said more than 150,000 new cases worldwide were reported Thursday, the largest one-day increase since the outbreak began in December. Significant numbers of the new cases were in South Asia and the Middle East.

Brazil has reported more than 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

“We are in a new and dangerous phase,” Tedros said at a news conference in Geneva Friday, and he warned that lockdown measures are still needed to halt the virus’ spread.