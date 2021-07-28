COVID-19 Pandemic

Nationals-Phillies Baseball Game Postponed as 4 Players, 8 Staffers Test Positive 

By Associated Press
July 28, 2021 07:55 PM
A sign outside the stadium advises that the baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals has…
A sign outside the stadium advises that the baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals has been postponed, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - Four Washington Nationals players and eight staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Major League Baseball to postpone their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

The postponement came one day after Nationals star Trea Turner exited the game against Philadelphia in the first inning following his positive test for the virus.

Washington manager Dave Martinez said Turner was among four players who tested positive. He didn't identify the others.

The Nationals-Phillies matchup was scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 12:05 p.m.

This was the ninth MLB game called off this year because of coronavirus concerns. The Nationals had their season-opening series at home against the New York Mets called off because of virus issues.

MLB announced the Nationals-Phillies postponement about 90 minutes before the game was set to begin at Citizens Bank Park and said the time would allow for "continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization."

There were 45 MLB games postponed because of the virus last year during the pandemic-shortened season. All but two of them were eventually made up.

Related Stories

FILE- A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the American Museum of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Medical Groups Demand Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccinations
Coronavirus cases surging again in US   
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 07/26/2021 - 02:52 PM
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, April 13, 2021.
USA
Fauci Sounds New Virus Warnings
Top US infectious disease expert says, ‘We’re putting ourselves in danger’ with lagging COVID-19 vaccinations
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 07/25/2021 - 01:08 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Nebraska Gov. Pete Rickets points to vaccination statistics during a news conference…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Some US States Scale Back Virus Reporting Just as Cases Surge 
Shift to weekly instead of daily reporting is notable shift during pandemic in which coronavirus dashboards have become staple for Americans closely tracking case counts, trends
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/24/2021 - 04:37 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Nationals-Phillies Baseball Game Postponed as 4 Players, 8 Staffers Test Positive 

A sign outside the stadium advises that the baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals has…
USA

Face Masks Are Back for Many Americans 

FILE - People wearing masks wait to board a Southwest Airlines flight at Kansas City International airport in Kansas City, Mo.,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Federal Workers Again Are Masking Up

FILE - In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, a restaurant worker holds his face mask in Biloxi, Miss. On Friday, March 12,…
Africa

Zimbabwe Opening Victoria Falls to Vaccinated Tourists

FILE - Visitors walk along a walkway as spray rises up from a flowing section of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, Dec. 4, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanzania President Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan receives her Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, July 28, 2021.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power