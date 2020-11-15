COVID-19 Pandemic

Nearly 54 Million Global Coronavirus Infections

By VOA News
November 15, 2020 05:10 AM
An employee sanitises an area in a Hindu temple in Mumbai on November 15, 2020, as places of worships in Maharashtra state are…
An employee sanitizes an area in a Hindu temple in Mumbai on Nov. 15, 2020, as places of worship in Maharashtra state are preparing to reopen after more than eight months of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are nearly 54 million coronavirus cases around the world, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Sunday.

The U.S., India, and Brazil continue to top the list as the places with the most infections. The U.S. has almost 11 million cases, while India and Brazil have 8.8 million and 5.8 million, respectively.

On Sunday, India reported 41,100 new infections in the previous 24-hour period.

An uptick in cases in the U.S. has prompted the Navajo Nation to impose a three-week lockdown, beginning Monday.

“The Navajo Nation is experiencing an alarming rise in positive COVID-19 cases and uncontrolled spread in 34 communities across the Navajo Nation,” the reservation’s Department of Health said in a public health order announcing the lockdown. “These cluster cases are a direct result of family gatherings and off-Reservation travel.”

The Navajo health department reported Saturday that there are 13,249 COVID-19 infections on the massive reservation where almost 600 people have died from the virus.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown says the world may be on the brink of a child mortality crisis as developing countries struggle in the battle against the coronavirus and struggle to pay their Western and Chinese creditors.

Brown’s comments in The Observer, a British publication, come as the G-20 nations prepare to meet in a few days in Saudi Arabia. The nations may consider a temporary debt freeze for eligible countries as they fight the coronavirus.

In Europe, the continent is facing another surge of the coronavirus and several countries have imposed tighter COVID-19 restrictions. Poland on Saturday reported a new daily record of about 550 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the country’s total to more than 10,000.

Lebanon began a two-week lockdown Saturday to contain the spread of the virus, which has increased sharply in recent weeks and killed dozens over the past few days. A nighttime curfew has been expanded from sunset to sunrise, and driving has been prohibited on Sundays.

Related Stories

Danny Rice, 67, discusses the coronavirus in his auto repair shop in downtown Elmwood, Nebraska, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Rice…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Surging Coronavirus Cases Met With Shrugs in Many Midwestern Towns
It's not that people in Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa and elsewhere don't realize their states are leading the nation in new cases per capita — it's that many of them aren't especially concerned
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/14/2020 - 04:07 PM
A US secret service agent stands guard as US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Report: Over 130 Secret Service Officers Test Positive for Coronavirus
Officers tasked with protecting president reportedly ordered to isolate
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 02:53 PM
SeaDream Yacht Club cruise ship
COVID-19 Pandemic
Cruise Ship Forced to Dock After 5 Passengers Test Positive for Coronavirus in Caribbean
The 53 passengers and 66 crew members are reportedly self-quarantining aboard the ship
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 05:35 AM
Volunteers prepare individual Thanksgiving meals for seniors in Hawthorne, N.J., on Nov. 3, 2020. With a fall surge of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Complicates US Holiday Plans
Gatherings of friends and family seem custom-made to spread the virus
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 04:10 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Cameroon Says COVID Worsens Diabetes Burden

Map of Cameroon, Nigeria, Central African Republic
COVID-19 Pandemic

Nearly 54 Million Global Coronavirus Infections

An employee sanitises an area in a Hindu temple in Mumbai on November 15, 2020, as places of worships in Maharashtra state are…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Will Mask-Wearing Outlast the Pandemic?

In this March 12, 2020 photo, a commuter wears a mask while riding the subway in New York.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Navajo Nation Orders New 3-Week Stay-at-Home Lockdown

Volunteers prepare donations for delivery to those affected by COVID-19 on tribal lands Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz…
South & Central Asia

India Celebrates Diwali Amid Pandemic, Pollution Fears

A girl plays with fireworks during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. More than a…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power