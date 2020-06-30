COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigeria Reopens Secondary Schools and Reopens Airports for Domestic Flights

By VOA News
June 30, 2020 01:31 AM
The principal of Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada, announcing the closure of schools to students at the assembly ground following an order by the Nigerian Government amid fears of the spreading of the COVID-19, in Abuja, March 20, 2020.
The principal of Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada, announcing the closure of schools to students at the assembly ground following an order by the Nigerian Government amid fears of the spreading of the COVID-19, in Abuja, March 20, 2020.

Nigeria is reopening schools for the graduating class on the advice of a task force that students get help in preparing for examinations. 

The chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19 Boss Mustapha said, the federal government also lifted the ban on interstate movement outside curfew hours and reopened airports for domestic flights. 

Mustapha also said, President Muhammadu Bihari approved the extension of the phased lockdown for four weeks, meaning the 10 pm - 4 am nationwide curfew, restrictions on mass gatherings and sporting activities will continue. 

Nigeria's mandate for face masks in public places remains in effect. 

So far, Nigeria has confirmed more than 25,100 COVID-19 cases and more than 570 deaths. 

Related Stories

People are seen going into the National hospital after resident doctors commence a doctors strike, as coronavirus disease …
Africa
Nigerian Doctors End Strike as Virus Cases Spike 
The strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which represents some 40 percent of Nigeria's doctors, began last Monday but had exempted medics treating coronavirus patients
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 06/21/2020 - 13:05
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigeria Reopens Secondary Schools and Reopens Airports for Domestic Flights

The principal of Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada, announcing the closure of schools to students at the assembly ground following an order by the Nigerian Government amid fears of the spreading of the COVID-19, in Abuja, March 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Argentina Reversing Rollbacks on Some COVID-19 Restrictions  

A man walks by a commercial area of closed shops during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Spreading in US Too Fast to Control, CDC Expert Says

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ leave after providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state, Monday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Procures Almost Entire Supply of COVID-19 Drug

Lab technicians load vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug Remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, March 18, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

New Swine Flu Found in China Has Pandemic Potential

FILE - A Chinese pig farmer Sun Dawu is shown inside a feed warehouse in Hebei, outside Beijing, Sept. 24, 2019.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power