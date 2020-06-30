Nigeria Reopens Secondary Schools and Reopens Airports for Domestic Flights

Nigeria is reopening schools for the graduating class on the advice of a task force that students get help in preparing for examinations.

The chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19 Boss Mustapha said, the federal government also lifted the ban on interstate movement outside curfew hours and reopened airports for domestic flights.

Mustapha also said, President Muhammadu Bihari approved the extension of the phased lockdown for four weeks, meaning the 10 pm - 4 am nationwide curfew, restrictions on mass gatherings and sporting activities will continue.

Nigeria's mandate for face masks in public places remains in effect.

So far, Nigeria has confirmed more than 25,100 COVID-19 cases and more than 570 deaths.