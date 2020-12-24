COVID-19 Pandemic

Nurses Fear What's to Come: 'Walk Down Our Unit for a Day'

By Associated Press
December 24, 2020 07:11 PM
Registered nurse Romina Pacheco disinfects her powered air purifying respirator after tending to a patient in a COVID-19 unit…
FILE - Nurse Romina Pacheco disinfects her respirator after tending to a patient in a COVID-19 unit decorated with Christmas stockings with nurses' names on them at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020.

LOS ANGELES - The nurses of California are afraid.

It's Christmas Eve, and they aren't home with their families. They are working, always working, completely gowned up — and worn down.

They're frightened by what people are doing, or not doing, during a coronavirus pandemic that has already killed more than 320,000 nationwide and shows no signs of slowing down.

They're even more terrified of what's next.

"Every day, I look into the eyes of someone who is struggling to breathe," said nurse Jenny Carrillo, her voice breaking.

A charge nurse at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, Carrillo is haunted by the daily counts of COVID-19 patients. Dark shadows circle her eyes.

By Tuesday evening, the hospital had 147 coronavirus patients — a record for Holy Cross but a tiny fraction of the nearly 2 million cases recorded in California since the pandemic began.

Close to 18,000 people were hospitalized in the state Tuesday, and models project the number could top 100,000 in a month — unimaginable for medical systems that are already running out of room. More than 23,000 people with COVID-19 have died in California, and the number is expected to climb.

EMTs Melanie Cristantos, left, and Ryan Schneider wait for a bed to be cleared in an emergency room at Mission Hospital in…
FILE - EMTs Melanie Cristantos, left, and Ryan Schneider wait for a bed to be cleared in an emergency room at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020.

Dr. Jim Keany, associate director of Mission Hospital's emergency department in Southern California's Orange County, wonders how much more they can handle.

"Are we going to have the resources to take care of our community?" he said.

The first COVID-19 case in California was confirmed January 25. It took 292 days to get to 1 million infections on November 11.

Just 44 days later, the number was closing in on 2 million.

On Tuesday, Holy Cross had 147 coronavirus patients across its 377 beds, more than double the record seen at the hospital in the first wave of the pandemic earlier this year.

"If you had told us in April that we'd have 147 patients?" said Elizabeth Chow, Holy Cross' executive director of critical care and a nurse leader. "Never in my wildest dreams."

And the nightmare is expected to get worse.

Despite health officials' pleas that people stay home, millions of Americans are traveling ahead of Christmas and New Year's, much like they did last month for Thanksgiving.

Hospitals in California and elsewhere already have been pushed to the brink. They have hired extra staff, canceled elective surgeries and set up outdoor tents to treat patients, all to boost capacity before the cases contracted over Christmas and New Year's show up in the next few weeks.

Holy Cross and Mission Hospital have sprinkled holiday decorations throughout the hallways: poinsettias perched on counters, scraggly miniature trees in patients' rooms, caricatures of the Grinch doodled at nurses' stations.

Registered nurse Jana Kendall tends to a COVID-19 patient in an emergency room at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif.,…
FILE - Registered nurse Jana Kendall tends to a COVID-19 patient in an emergency room at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020.

But the bright colors don't distract from the constant cacophony: ventilators belching like foghorns, monitors beeping, machines whirring — all trying to keep even one more person from adding to the death toll.

Still, there are hopeful moments.

On Monday, Mission Hospital celebrated a milestone: 100 patients who had been in the isolation intensive care unit — reserved for the sickest of the sick — have survived and gone home.

In Holy Cross, "Here Comes the Sun" by the Beatles plays throughout the hospital when a COVID-19 patient is discharged.

The new pandemic tradition has happier roots — hospitals often sound a lullaby each time a baby is born.

It's a few seconds of respite, but it's not enough. For every patient who goes home, more are admitted.

Holy Cross charge nurse Melanie LaMadrid tends to her patients in 12-hour shifts, holding their hands in her purple gloves.

"It's all we can do," she said. "Watching them suffer is hard."

These nurses are not only exhausted, they are angry with those who flout pleas to stay home, stay safe.

"It's not some selfish person who doesn't want to wear a mask," Carrillo said. "I wish they could just walk down our unit for a day and look at the faces of some of these patients."

You can be our messengers, nurse Genyza Dawson tells her patients when — or if — they get discharged. Dawson, who has a scar forming on her nose from the tight masks, begs them to spread the word.

"Now you know how it is," she tells them. "You were one of the lucky ones."

Related Stories

Florence Bolton, 85, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient, has her head touched by registered nurse Alma Abad as she lies in her intensive care bed at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois
COVID-19 Pandemic
Nurses Wanted: Swamped US Hospitals Scramble for Pandemic Help
Hospitals desperate to ease staffing shortages
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 09:21 PM
Documentary Explores Work of Frontline Nurses
00:02:35
Science & Health
New Documentary Explores Work of US Frontline Nurses
Film is product of seven years of interviewing, photographing and filming nurses across America
Default Author Profile
By Karina Bafradzhian
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 09:38 AM
Nurse Gisela Hernandez, who has stayed away from her children for nearly two months to avoid infecting them because she feels inadequately protected, poses for a photograph at her hotel room in Mexico City
COVID-19 Pandemic
Lack of Protective Gear Leaves Mexican Nurses Battling Pandemic in Fear
Health workers account for about a quarter of all of Mexico’s coronavirus infections
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 09:23 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Nurses Fear What's to Come: 'Walk Down Our Unit for a Day'

Registered nurse Romina Pacheco disinfects her powered air purifying respirator after tending to a patient in a COVID-19 unit…
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Dakota Pastor's #ChurchOnTheGo Makes COVID Christmas Festive for Native Americans

Mother Lauren Rosebud Christmas
COVID-19 Pandemic

Stranded in England, Truckers Spend Christmas in Their Cabs 

A general view of the trucks in Port of Dover, waiting for boarding on a ferry in Dover, England, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020…
South Sudan in Focus

Sudanese Church Leaders Preach Caution About COVID-19 on Christmas

South Sudanese living in the North walks near a Catholic Church during Christmas day celebrations in the Umbada locality of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico First Latin American Country With COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Maria Irene Ramirez receives the first injection with a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at General Hospital, in Mexico City

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power