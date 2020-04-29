COVID-19 Pandemic

Orphaned, Abused, Exploited: The Coronavirus Threat to Children  

By Henry Ridgwell
April 29, 2020 09:10 AM

LONDON - Children could be the biggest victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that the disease affects mostly older people, according to human rights groups.  

It is estimated that 1.5 billion children worldwide are missing school. The outbreak is having myriad other impacts on young people, with hundreds of thousands orphaned by the disease that the coronavirus causes.  

“More and more children are going to be left without parents,” said Jo Becker of Human Rights Watch. “We’ve seen from the Ebola crisis, for example, the HIV epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa, that when children are orphaned, they become much more vulnerable to sex trafficking, to child labor and other forms of exploitation.” 

A recent report from the International Labor Organization warned that 200 million people could lose their jobs as a result of the pandemic.  

“As parents lose their employment, especially in developing countries, we often see more and more children pushed into child labor to try and help families just meet their basic needs,” Becker said. “And correspondingly, there’s also a trend towards early and child marriage, with girls feeling the pressure to marry to get out of the house and relieve the pressure on their parents.”  

The most vulnerable are feeling the effects first. Many charities report that children living on the streets are struggling to find food and shelter amid the outbreak.  

In rich countries, poorer children are missing out on school lunches, which is often their one big meal of the day. “It's a bit tough right now, considering we don't really have work to get food,” said 17-year-old student Raylyn Riviera, who was among dozens of people lining up for free food outside a New York high school this week. “So, we have to make do with what we have.” 

Elsewhere, with Russia in lockdown, activists there report a big spike in domestic violence. Becker said it is a pattern repeated in many countries. 

“As parents become anxious about their health, about their finances, about their jobs, and as tensions rise as people are together 24/7, the risk of violence really escalates,” she said. 

There are also concerns that children are missing out on vital immunization programs as health systems prioritize coronavirus patients. 

Human Rights Watch is urging governments to put children at the center of their coronavirus response policies, with greater efforts to expand access to education and provide economic assistance to vulnerable families. 

Related Stories

Healthy volunteer receives injection in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, Kaiser…
UNICEF: Children Worldwide Unvaccinated and Vulnerable
As the world waits for a vaccine to stop the surge in Covid-19 cases, a new UNICEF report finds millions of children are in danger of missing life-saving vaccines against measles, diphtheria and polio due to disruptions in immunization services.
A paramedic walks amid ambulances outside London's Excel Centre, while it is being prepared to become a hospital for the treatment of coronavirus patients, in London, Britain, March 28, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID Link Suspected in Children’s Inflammatory Disease
Doctors in Britain, Italy, Portugal and Spain report cases
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 23:36
Free at last:  Confinement Nightmare Ends for Spain’s Children
COVID-19 Pandemic
Free at Last:  Confinement Nightmare Ends for Spain's Children
For the first time in more than a month, youngsters under the age of 14 are allowed to go outside as Spain relaxes one of the world’s strictest lockdowns
Default Author Profile
By Alfonso Beato
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 15:14
In this photo taken Thursday, April 16, 2020, Jerome, second left, Nadege and their children Thomas, 17, left and Pierre, 14,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Virus Lockdowns an Extra Ordeal for Special-Needs Children
Youngsters struggle with disruptions in daily life
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 02:52
Henry Ridgwell
Written By
Henry Ridgwell

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Orphaned, Abused, Exploited: The Coronavirus Threat to Children  

COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump: US Closer to Testing International Air Travelers 

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday,…
USA

Pence Comes under Fire for Going Maskless at Mayo Clinic

Vice President Mike Pence, center, visits Dennis Nelson, a patient who survived the coronavirus and was going to give blood,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

For Myanmar's Refugees, Hunger is Bigger Concern Than COVID-19

US Politics

US House Grapples with Emergency Voting

Lights shine from the U.S. Capitol dome prior to a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on two articles of impeachment…