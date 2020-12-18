COVID-19 Pandemic

Pence to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Live TV

By VOA News
December 18, 2020 05:46 AM
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a Life Is Winning event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in…
US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a Life Is Winning event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Dec. 16, 2020.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to get the coronavirus vaccine on live television Friday. His vaccination comes as surveys reveal some Americans are reluctant to receive the vaccine because of safety and efficacy concerns.

The coronavirus surge in California’s Los Angeles County is so dire that the county’s public health department posted on Twitter: “Every hour, on average, 2 people are dying of COVID-19 in LA County.”

The U.S. television network CBS reported there are so few hospital beds available in intensive care units in Los Angeles that some coronavirus victims are waiting up to seven hours in ambulances for beds.

French President Emmanuel Macron has joined the list of world leaders who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Macron has left Elysée Palace and is temporarily working at an official residence in Versailles.

Dr. Hans Kluge, the regional director of the World Health Organization’s European office, has urged people to stay home during the holidays. He said in a statement that it is “not worth the risk” of contracting the virus.

Kluge also said the pandemic has created a “growing mental health crisis in Europe.” He added, “From anxieties around virus transmission, the psychological impact of lockdowns and self-isolation, to the effects of unemployment, financial worries and social exclusion – the mental health impact of the pandemic will be long term and far reaching.”

There are more than 75 million global COVID-19 cases, according to John Hopkins University.

The United States has 17.2 million cases, followed by India with almost 10 million and Brazil with 7.1 million cases.

Related Stories

Holiday lights line trees as people wearing face masks cross an intersection during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco,…
USA
Snags on US COVID-19 Relief May Force Weekend Sessions
Top lawmaker warns that a government shutdown this weekend can't be ruled out
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 04:26 AM
A person uses Ellume's first over-the-counter coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antigen test, which can be used at home, in this undated handout imag
East Asia Pacific
US FDA Approves Australian COVID-19 Self-Test Kit
Australian-made coronavirus self-test kit should ease burden on laboratories
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 01:39 AM
IOM Chief: Migrants Must Be Included in COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns
00:02:25
COVID-19 Pandemic
IOM Chief: Migrants Must Be Included in COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns
Migrants have been impacted by the coronavirus, becoming ill, losing jobs or being stranded in destination countries
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 01:15 AM
A COVID-19 vaccination appointments sign points the way at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Panel Endorses Second COVID-19 Vaccine
FDA will quickly authorize the vaccine, perhaps as soon as Friday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/17/2020 - 06:39 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pence to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Live TV

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a Life Is Winning event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in…
USA

Snags on US COVID-19 Relief May Force Weekend Sessions

Holiday lights line trees as people wearing face masks cross an intersection during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

IOM Chief: Migrants Must Be Included in COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns

US Politics

As Pandemic Rages Across US, Congress Scrambles to Reach Relief Deal

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol is visible in the early morning hours as counselors for the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Panel Endorses Second COVID-19 Vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccination appointments sign points the way at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power