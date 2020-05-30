Professor: Coronavirus A Likely ‘Lifelong Relationship’

The global COVID-19 number of infections is steadily climbing toward 6 million.

There were more than 5.9 million cases Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. continues to lead with the number of cases with nearly 1,750,000 and more than 100,000 deaths.

Brazil follows the U.S. with more than 465,000 infections and almost 28,000 deaths.

Our relationship with the coronavirus “might turn out to be a lifelong relationship,” Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, told Britain’s Guardian newspaper. He said that without a vaccine and given the improbability of maintaining social distancing that “a second wave really is a clear and present danger.”

Moviegoers wear masks while watching a movie from a truck bed at Mission Tiki drive-in theater in Montclair, Calif., Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has had a devastating economic toll on the casinos and businesses in the U.S. state of Nevada.

State officials said Friday that monthly tax revenues were down nearly 100%, compared to this time last year. Tourism was down 97%. McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas handled less than 4% of the passengers in April that it did in the same month last year.

Most of Nevada’s casinos and businesses were shuttered through April, but Governor Steve Sisolak has begun lifting closures, and gambling is set to resume June 4.

A report in The Times of India says an Air India flight was recalled Saturday after airline staff realized a pilot had tested positive for the coronavirus. The account says there were no passengers on the ferry flight that was scheduled to bring Indian nationals back from Moscow.

The pilot was checked before the flight, but the test results were misread, the newspaper said.

A person who attended numerous bars over the recent Memorial Day weekend in the Lake of the Ozarks, in the U.S. state of Missouri, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The unidentified person was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit,” health officials said.

The information is being released, according to the officials to “inform mass numbers of unknown people” about their possible exposure to the virus.

Video of the celebrations in Missouri, including what looked like a massive pool party, were widely seen on U.S. television channels.

Fern Robinson contributed to this report.