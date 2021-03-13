Race to Distribute Vaccines Globally Heats Up as China Streamlines Entry Process

The competition to distribute vaccines worldwide further escalated Saturday when China announced it would streamline the entry process for foreigners who want to visit mainland China from Hong Kong if they have received Chinese-manufactured coronavirus vaccines.

By requiring fewer paperwork obligations, China hopes to enhance the global appeal of its vaccines, which most Western countries have not yet approved. In addition, China has yet to approve the manufacture or distribution foreign-made vaccines within the country.

In Italy, meanwhile, the special commissioner for the coronavirus said Saturday that the country planned vaccinate at least 80% of its population by September. Francesco Paolo Figliuolo disclosed a plan to distribute 500,000 doses daily, according to a statement from the office of the cabinet.

FILE - A syringe with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease is seen in a vaccination center at the Cecchignola military compound, in Rome, Italy, March 9, 2021.

Most people in Italy face new restrictions beginning Monday as the government tries to stop a rise in cases. The restrictions include the closure of schools and nonessential shops in more than half of the country, including Rome and Milan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. It's the first COVID vaccine to be administered in a single injection instead of two. The WHO also previously backed the vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech.

Backing for AstraZeneca product

Also Friday, the WHO firmly endorsed AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as some countries continued to suspend its use. WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris described AstraZeneca’s vaccine at a virtual briefing hosted in Geneva as “excellent” and said that “we should continue” to use the vaccine.

The WHO endorsement came as Thailand followed an increasing number of European countries in suspending AstraZeneca’s use because of periodic blood clots among recipients. Bulgaria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Friday also suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine. However, AstraZeneca said in response to the claims that there was “no evidence of an increased risk."

Empty chairs set up for officials to receive coronavirus disease vaccinations, which were canceled at the last minute, are pictured in Bangkok, Thailand, March 12, 2021.

The European Medicines Agency, a European Union body that supervises medical products, said in a statement that the AstraZeneca vaccine’s “benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing.” Thromboembolic events occur when a blood clot breaks loose and travels through the body, causing harm.

Also Friday, the United States, Australia, India and Japan agreed to a partnership to make 1 billion vaccines available across Asia by the end of 2022, India’s foreign secretary said at a news conference in New Dehli after a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of the other countries.

The initiative is designed to attack the global vaccine shortage and counter China’s growing diplomatic campaign to distribute vaccines in Southeast Asia and globally.

Greek extension

Greek officials said they would further extend COVID-19 restrictions in Athens to March 22, rather than March 16 as previously planned. Schools and nonessential shops have been closed in the city along with other "red zone" areas since last month.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center on Saturday reported 119.4 million global COVID-19 cases. The United States, with 29.4 million infections, had more cases than anywhere else in the world. Brazil was next, with 11.4 million, and India was third, with 11.3 million.