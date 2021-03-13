COVID-19 Pandemic

Race to Distribute Vaccines Globally Heats Up as China Streamlines Entry Process

By VOA News
March 13, 2021 03:52 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, a medical worker gives a coronavirus vaccine shot to a patient at a vaccination…
FILE - A medical worker gives a coronavirus shot to a patient in Beijing, Jan. 15, 2021. China is aiming to vaccinate 70-80% of its population by mid-2022, the head of the country's Center for Disease Control said March 13, 2021.

The competition to distribute vaccines worldwide further escalated Saturday when China announced it would streamline the entry process for foreigners who want to visit mainland China from Hong Kong if they have received Chinese-manufactured coronavirus vaccines.

By requiring fewer paperwork obligations, China hopes to enhance the global appeal of its vaccines, which most Western countries have not yet approved. In addition, China has yet to approve the manufacture or distribution foreign-made vaccines within the country.

In Italy, meanwhile, the special commissioner for the coronavirus said Saturday that the country planned vaccinate at least 80% of its population by September. Francesco Paolo Figliuolo disclosed a plan to distribute 500,000 doses daily, according to a statement from the office of the cabinet.

FILE PHOTO: A syringe with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen in a…
FILE - A syringe with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease is seen in a vaccination center at the Cecchignola military compound, in Rome, Italy, March 9, 2021.

Most people in Italy face new restrictions beginning Monday as the government tries to stop a rise in cases. The restrictions include the closure of schools and nonessential shops in more than half of the country, including Rome and Milan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. It's the first COVID vaccine to be administered in a single injection instead of two. The WHO also previously backed the vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech.

Backing for AstraZeneca product

Also Friday, the WHO firmly endorsed AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as some countries continued to suspend its use. WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris described AstraZeneca’s vaccine at a virtual briefing hosted in Geneva as “excellent” and said that “we should continue” to use the vaccine.

The WHO endorsement came as Thailand followed an increasing number of European countries in suspending AstraZeneca’s use because of periodic blood clots among recipients. Bulgaria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Friday also suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine. However, AstraZeneca said in response to the claims that there was “no evidence of an increased risk."

Empty chairs set up for officials to receive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations, which was cancelled at the last…
Empty chairs set up for officials to receive coronavirus disease vaccinations, which were canceled at the last minute, are pictured in Bangkok, Thailand, March 12, 2021.

The European Medicines Agency, a European Union body that supervises medical products, said in a statement that the AstraZeneca vaccine’s “benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing.” Thromboembolic events occur when a blood clot breaks loose and travels through the body, causing harm.

Also Friday, the United States, Australia, India and Japan agreed to a partnership to make 1 billion vaccines available across Asia by the end of 2022, India’s foreign secretary said at a news conference in New Dehli after a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of the other countries.

The initiative is designed to attack the global vaccine shortage and counter China’s growing diplomatic campaign to distribute vaccines in Southeast Asia and globally.

Greek extension

Greek officials said they would further extend COVID-19 restrictions in Athens to March 22, rather than March 16 as previously planned. Schools and nonessential shops have been closed in the city along with other "red zone" areas since last month.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center on Saturday reported 119.4 million global COVID-19 cases. The United States, with 29.4 million infections, had more cases than anywhere else in the world. Brazil was next, with 11.4 million, and India was third, with 11.3 million.

Related Stories

An elderly woman reacts as she is inoculated with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a government hospital on the outskirts of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Wealthy Nations Accused of Blocking Access of Lower-income Nations to COVID-19 Vaccines
South Africa, India have led an effort at World Trade Organization to waive drug companies’ exclusive rights to manufacture their vaccines during the pandemic
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 08:09 PM
Armenian president Armen Sarkisian greets demonstrators in the Republic Square gathered to protest the former president's shift into the prime minister's seat in Yerevan, Armenia, April 21, 2018.
Europe
Armenia's President Said to Be Back at Work After Report of COVID-19 Complications
Russian news agencies cited local media reports Friday, saying Sarkissian was undergoing treatment for heart problems as well as COVID-19
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 02:36 PM
German Health Minister Jens Spahn, right, and Lothar H. Wieler, left, president of the Robert-Koch-Institute, address the media…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Germany in Third COVID-19 Wave
Health Minister says the country should prepare for 'several very challenging weeks'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 10:21 AM
A woman wearing a protective mask walks outside a village that was placed under lockdown due to the number of COVID-19 cases…
COVID-19 Pandemic
How the Philippines Finally Got its COVID-19 Caseload Under Control
The country has reported fewer than 2,000 new cases per day most of the time since October, down from as high as 6,275. Strict, widespread lockdowns are cited as a reason.
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 05:53 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Race to Distribute Vaccines Globally Heats Up as China Streamlines Entry Process

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, a medical worker gives a coronavirus vaccine shot to a patient at a vaccination…
Europe

UK's Vaccine Campaign Fails, for Now, to Fire Up EU 'Exit' Movements

FILE - A worker raises a British flag prior a meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 9, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Government Response to Pandemic Posed Fundamental Civil Liberties Issues

A sign encouraging the wearing of masks and keeping social distancing stands at a street corner Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Wealthy Nations Accused of Blocking Access of Lower-income Nations to COVID-19 Vaccines

An elderly woman reacts as she is inoculated with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a government hospital on the outskirts of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Endorses AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine Following Suspensions

Hospital staff receives one of the country's first coronavirus vaccinations using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power