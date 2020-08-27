COVID-19 Pandemic

Researchers Warn Amazon Fires Could Increase COVID-19 Death Rate

By VOA News
August 27, 2020 12:45 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 16, 2020, aerial view of a burning area of Amazon rainforest reserve, south of Novo…
FILE - This photo taken Aug. 16, 2020, shows an aerial view of a burning area of Amazon rainforest reserve, south of Novo Progresso in Para state, Brazil.

Related Stories

Life After COVID Still Challenging for Some
00:02:00
COVID-19 Pandemic
Life After COVID Still Challenging for Some
Some patients continue to struggle with some basic functions
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 22:03
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, residents at the Southern Pines nursing home are separated and wear face coverings…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Justice Department Mulling Probe of COVID-19 Deaths at Nursing Homes
In question are orders issued at the height of the pandemic by the governors of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan requiring nursing homes to accept all COVID-19 patients
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 18:05
Health workers in protective suits transport a dead body at a hospital in Manila, Philippines. The capital and outlying provinces returned to another lockdown after medical groups warned that the country was waging a losing battle against the coronavirus. 
The Infodemic: Is the Lethality of COVID-19 Similar to Severe Influenza?
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 16:20
Patrons stand on the Bear Trap's rooftop bar on The Strip, the University of Alabama's bar scene, Aug. 15, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
COVID-19 Pandemic
More Than 500 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Alabama Campus
The university had earlier announced that initial testing found few students returning to campus on Aug. 19 were positive for COVID-19 but said subsequent testing last week found more cases
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 14:42
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Peru Medical Workers Protest Lack of Protective Gear for Treating COVID-19 Patients

TOPSHOT - Images of the 125 doctors who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic in Peru, are displayed outside Peru's Medical…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Researchers Warn Amazon Fires Could Increase COVID-19 Death Rate

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 16, 2020, aerial view of a burning area of Amazon rainforest reserve, south of Novo…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Justice Department Mulling Probe of COVID-19 Deaths at Nursing Homes

FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, residents at the Southern Pines nursing home are separated and wear face coverings…
COVID-19 Pandemic

More Than 500 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Alabama Campus

Patrons stand on the Bear Trap's rooftop bar on The Strip, the University of Alabama's bar scene, Aug. 15, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Leads to Increasing Numbers of Abandoned Pets in Malaysia

People passing by can hold, pet as well as play with the dogs to see if they feel a connection and consider adopting one. (Dave Grunebaum/VOA)

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power