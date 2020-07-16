COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia Accused of Trying to Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Information

By VOA News
July 16, 2020 10:45 AM
FILE - A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.
FILE - A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

Britain, Canada and the United States have accused Russia of trying to steal COVID-19 information from academic and pharmaceutical institutions.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Center announced Thursday in coordination with the U.S. and Canada the attempts to steal vaccine and treatment research is being conducted by the hacking group APT29, which is said to be part of the Russian intelligence community.

The NCSC said the hacking group, also known as Cozy Bear, is continuing its attacks with spear-phishing, custom malware and a variety of other tools and techniques.

The U.S. and Britain said two months ago that networks of hackers were targeting organizations worldwide that were responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not explicitly link the efforts to Russia.

U.S. intelligence agencies widely suspect that Cozy Bear hacked Democratic Party computers before the 2016 election, with the intent of helping President Donald Trump win the election.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia Accused of Trying to Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Information

FILE - A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Prison Populations Down 8% Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A correctional officer closes the main gate at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif, July 9, 2020.
Europe

EU Leaders to Meet Face-to-Face at Summit to Carve Up $2.1 Trillion

FILE - European Union leaders meet at a roundtable during an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 21, 2020.
USA

Demand for Jobless Aid High in US, Even as Economy Slowly Picks Up

FILE - Job seekers exercise social distancing as they wait to be called into the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Nebraska, July 15, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

As COVID-19 Cases  Rise Worldwide, Some Governments Offer Subsidies

A member of the public is seen getting a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Crossroads Hotel testing centre…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power