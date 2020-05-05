COVID-19 Pandemic

Secluded Chesapeake Bay Island Keeps Eye on Virus From Afar

By Associated Press
May 05, 2020 02:27 PM
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is seen from Stevensville, Md., Friday, April 3, 2020. America’s roads are a lot less congested, due…
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is seen from Stevensville, Md. Accessible only by plane or boat, Tangier Island in the Chesapeake Bay has reported zero cases of the coronavirus.

NORFOLK, VA - Inez Pruitt has watched the coronavirus spread throughout the world from the relative safety of Tangier Island, a small fishing community in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay.
 
But the virus is now as close it can get without crossing the water, infecting people on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and Maryland.

"I feel like if we got COVID, it would be devastating," said Pruitt, a physician assistant who operates the island's health clinic. "In my head it has a very high potential of happening. I just hope to God it doesn't."  

Reachable only by plane or boat, the dwindling community of fewer than 500 people has reported zero cases of the coronavirus. And though its one school and two churches have shuttered, life has continued at a level of normalcy that much of the nation lost weeks ago.

Far fewer people on Tangier are wearing masks than in much of the U.S. Its watermen, who anchor the economy and make up much of the workforce, still pull up crab pots and sell their bushels to buyers on the mainland.  

Only one restaurant is open this time of year, so only one had to close its dining room.  
The island still celebrated Palm Sunday and Easter, albeit in a long procession of golf carts and other vehicles that circled the island.

"It's sort of like we've been in a safe haven," Mayor James "Ooker" Eskridge said. "We feel more protected."  

Tangier has come to be viewed by some in America's stifled East Coast cities as the perfect escape.
"I've had folks call me up from all over and say, 'Would it be OK if I flew in just to walk on the beach?'" the mayor said.  

The mayor said he has discouraged such visits, but small planes have landed in recent weeks. The island also told a New York-based production company that was filming a possible television show about Tangier to stay away until the pandemic subsided.  

But the community's protective isolation could also be its undoing if the coronavirus comes ashore. Disease can spread fast in the close-knit community, which hasn't had a full-time doctor in half a century.  

These days, a doctor usually flies to the island every other week. People who get really sick must be taken to a hospital on the mainland. About 40% of Tangier's inhabitants are more than 60 years old and therefore more vulnerable to the virus.

Over the winter, a flu spread quickly and infected more than 50 people, Pruitt said. One person almost died. Another had a heart attack.  

"We're incubated and isolated enough to spread just like we did the flu," she said.  

Pruitt said most people on the island have practiced social distancing and stopped visiting friends. But Tangier is still very much connected to the rest of the world.  

A mail boat comes six days a week. Another boat often takes people each afternoon to the mainland. A third boat picks up crabs. And then there are the island residents who take their own boats to sell crabs or who have to buy groceries, medicine or other supplies on the mainland.
 
Plus, dozens of the island's inhabitants leave for weeks at a time to work on tugboats along the East Coast.  

Among them is James Parks, 53, who works on a tugboat that fuels ships passing through New York City. He said those ships have included the USNS Comfort, the U.S. Navy hospital ship that President Donald Trump sent to New York.  

Speaking from his cellphone on the tug, Parks said the crew of five wore gloves and masks before buying food in Virginia and Maryland to take on the boat. Each had his temperature taken before getting onboard for a three-week trip.  

The crew will never set foot in New York. But Parks' concern about bringing the virus back has him avoiding Tangier's one grocery store and other public places whenever he returns.

"But there are so many ways it can be brought there," he said.  

For now, though, Parks is looking forward to making it home.

The relative feeling of safety on Tangier is a strange role reversal for a community that frequently draws apocalyptic descriptions.  

The island is rapidly disappearing into the nation's largest estuary. Scientists predict that residents may have to abandon Tangier in 25 to 50 years.  

More young people are leaving for college, the military and better-paying jobs. The island has half the residents it did 40 years ago.  

"People say we're going to get washed into the bay and we're going to drown," said Tommy Eskridge, a 53-year-old waterman and the mayor's nephew. "But here we are. It seems like we got a leg up on this one."

Related Stories

Arts & Culture
Explore the Rivers of Chesapeake Bay Without Getting Wet
A strange looking motorized raft, loaded with all kinds of cameras, sensors and high-tech widgets, looks like an invader from outer space. But it serves the down-to-earth purpose of making extraordinary maps of waterways of the Chesapeake Bay watershed in the Eastern United States.The pontoon raft has a 4-meter-tall silver metal column in the center, with a white box on top that points toward the sky above the scenic Patuxent River in Maryland.
Default Author Profile
By Deborah Block
Sat, 08/11/2018 - 21:00
USA
Environmentalists Alarmed Over Trump's Plan to Cancel Chesapeake Bay Program
Program credited with helping water quality improve, and fish and shellfish populations grow, as well as adding jobs connected with the fishing and aquaculture industry
Default Author Profile
By Jeff Swicord
Thu, 04/06/2017 - 19:00
Archive
Hundreds Swim Across Chesapeake Bay - 2003-06-11
Some 600 swimmers are doing a lot of bragging this week. And the right to do that was exactly what they were looking for when the plunged into the Chesapeake Bay last Sunday to swim across it. Open-water swimming, as it's called, is an increasingly popular past-time, and VOA's Maura Farrelly was on the Chesapeake Bay this past weekend for one of the sports major annual events. The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in the United States. It…
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Swiss Company Says it Developed Fast, Accurate Virus Antibody Test

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Cuts 'Deep Scars' Through US Meatpacking Cities

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, a medical worker directs a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo…
COVID-19 Pandemic

France's Macron Addresses Fears About Schools Reopening Next Week   

A photograph taken on May 5, 2020 shows an hopscotch in the courtyard of the Louis Pasteur elementary school closed due to the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hong Kong to Lift Major Social Restrictions as Virus Fades 

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters questions during a press conference held in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 5…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Virus Toll Becomes World's Second Highest

Members of the clinical staff wearing on Personal Protective Equipment PPE clean the intensive care unit at the Royal Papworth…