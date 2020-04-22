COVID-19 Pandemic

Spain Eyes Late May For Easing Coronavirus Lockdown 

By VOA News
April 22, 2020 07:51 AM
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech during a session at the Lower Chamber of the Spanish Parliament in…
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech during a session at the Lower Chamber of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid on April 22, 2020.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has targeted the second half of May as his country’s “horizon of de-escalation,” as his government and others start to plan an exit from strict coronavirus containment measures. 

Speaking to parliament Wednesday as he requested an extension of current lockdown orders through May 9, Sanchez said when Spain does begin to ease restrictions it will be a “slow and gradual” process. 

That would be in line with warnings from public health officials who in recent days have urged governments to be careful when lifting restrictions on businesses and public life, saying that moving too quickly would risk a resurgence of infections. 

Healthcare workers of the Medical Emergency Services of Madrid (SUMMA 112) UVI-6 unit wearing protective suits speak to the wife of a man who has fallen ill at home in Madrid on April 19, 2020.

Spain has been one of the world’s most hard-hit countries, with more than 208,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 21,700 deaths. 

A strict lockdown went into effect in mid-March.  Some businesses have been allowed to reopen, and after public criticism the government said starting Sunday children under the age of 14 will be allowed to go outside for walks. 

FILE - Medical staff members of a government-run medical college collect swabs from people to test for COVID-19 at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk in Ernakulam in the southern state of Kerala, India, April 6, 2020.

Focus on testing

With many countries around the world focused on testing programs to find the infected, isolate them and trace down their close contacts, there are concerns about areas where widespread testing is not available and where people are living in close quarters. 

That includes refugee camps, and on Wednesday the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees reported the first confirmed case among refugees in a camp in eastern Lebanon. 

UNRWA said the woman is a Palestinian from Syria and that she has been taken to a hospital in Beirut.  The agency says it is doing everything necessary to aid her family in isolating themselves, and that it is sending a team to the camp to carry out coronavirus tests. 

Governments are also eager to find a vaccine for COVID-19, a milestone that would help prevent future massive outbreaks. 

Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Washington Post on Tuesday that a second wave of infections later this year just as flu season begins “could be even more difficult” and put a massive strain on the health care system. 

Healthy volunteer receives injection in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, Seattle, Washington.

The United States and China are among countries currently conducting trials of coronavirus vaccines, with officials cautioning it could take until at least early next year before a vaccine is available to the public. British health officials said Oxford University is set to begin testing a vaccine candidate on  people on Thursday. 

“In normal times, reaching this stage would take a year,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told reporters.  He cautioned that vaccine development is a process of “trial and error and trial again.”  

Related Stories

TOPSHOT - Healthcare workers attend to COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Intensive Unit Care of the Povisa Hospital in Vigo,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Spain’s COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Show Slight Increase Overnight 
Health official says overall trend is going in the right direction
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 13:43
China’s Role in Coronavirus Pandemic Becoming Key US Election Issue
US Politics
China’s Role in Coronavirus Pandemic Becoming Key US Election Issue
Both President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have launched campaign attack ads accusing each other of being soft on China
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 07:03
Vice President Mike Pence, right, and President Donald Trump watch a video of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Agrees to Double COVID Testing for New York
President met with Governor Andrew Cuomo at White House – both had been bitter critics of each other    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 23:08
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a daily digital news conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, April 21, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Says 2 Research Teams Progressing on Potential COVID Vaccines
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says researchers at both the Imperial College of London and Oxford University had are moving into trial stage with their potential serums
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 15:36
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Spain Eyes Late May For Easing Coronavirus Lockdown 

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech during a session at the Lower Chamber of the Spanish Parliament in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Indonesia Bans Travel for Ramadan Amid Pandemic 

This aerial photo taken in Jakarta on April 14, 2020 shows few vehicles on Thamrin road leading to the usually congested Hotel…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vietnam Using Mask Diplomacy to Fortify Foreign Relations

Motorists wearing face masks wait at a traffic light amid Vietnam's nationwide social isolation effort as a preventive measure…
COVID-19 Pandemic

JetBlue Flies American Citizens, Residents Stuck in Haiti Home

Passengers board JetBlue flight from Port-au-Prince to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 18, 2020. (VOA Creole/Yves Manuel)
US Politics

US House Panel to Consider Proxy Voting, Remote Meetings

Members of the House of Representatives walk down the steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 27, 2020, after…