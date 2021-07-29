COVID-19 Pandemic

Tokyo Sees Record Surge in Coronavirus Infections During Olympic Games

By VOA News
July 29, 2021 12:57 PM
People sit in a restaurant using plexiglass separators to protect customers from coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the Shibuya area of Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021.
People sit in a restaurant using plexiglass separators to protect customers from coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the Shibuya area of Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021.

Tokyo officials reported a record-high number of coronavirus cases Thursday for the third straight day as the Olympic Games in the city continue.

Japan’s health ministry reported 3,865 new cases, nearly 700 more than were reported on Wednesday. Tokyo’s governor warned that cases could climb to 4,500 a day.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a media briefing new infections are also spiking throughout Japan on a scale the country has never experienced.  

The new outbreaks, however, are not preventing people from roaming the streets of Tokyo, despite stay-at-home requests.

“The biggest risk is the lack of a sense of crisis,” said Dr. Shigeru Omni, a senior government medical advisor.

In the United States, President Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday that all civilian federal employees must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or be subject to regular testing, mask requirements, social distancing and travel limitations, according to a source familiar with Biden’s plans.

The source said those who choose not to get vaccinated will not risk losing their jobs.

Nearly 2.2 million people are employed as civilian federal workers while another 570,000 are employed at the U.S. Postal Service, according to 2020 government data.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that nearly 67% of all U.S. counties were experiencing higher transmission rates, a nearly 4% increase from Tuesday. The coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease.

Burundi said Wednesday it would endorse the use of COVID-19 vaccines, one of the last countries in the world to embrace them.

The country’s health minister, Thaddee Ndikumana, said the World Bank is helping with the effort to deliver vaccines to the East African country, although the ministry would not be responsible for any side effects they may cause.  

It was not immediately clear how many doses would be delivered or when.

Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza, who died last year of cardiac arrest, was denounced for not taking the pandemic more seriously. His successor, President Evariste Ndayishimiye, said earlier this year that vaccines were not yet needed in the country of more than 11 million.

The availability of more vaccine doses has resulted in Africa entering an "encouraging phase after a bleak June," the World Health Organization said Thursday.  

But WHO Africa Director Dr. Matshidiso Moeti told reporters that only 10% of the doses needed to vaccinate 30% of Africa’s 1.3 billion people have arrived. Less than 2% of Africans have been fully vaccinated, as wealthier countries continue to keep vaccines for their citizens.

As of early Thursday, COVID-19 had claimed the lives of nearly 4.2 million people worldwide and infected more than 196 million others, according to the John’s Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Some information in this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters.

Related Stories

US Fans Welcome Tokyo Olympics as COVID Threat Continues to Loom
00:02:35
Tokyo Olympics
US Fans Welcome Tokyo Olympics as COVID Threat Continues to Loom
More athletes are testing positive for COVID-19
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Thu, 07/22/2021 - 12:10 AM
National banners hang from balconies at an athlete's village as Tokyo prepares for the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 17,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
First Athletes Positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village
The cases will heighten concerns over the Olympics
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 07/17/2021 - 11:59 PM
People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games planned to start in the summer of 2021, in Tokyo, June 16, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Japan to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions as Tokyo Olympics Near 
Tokyo and other prefectures will transition to 'quasi-emergency' measures after state of emergency ends on June 20 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 08:45 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tokyo Sees Record Surge in Coronavirus Infections During Olympic Games

People sit in a restaurant using plexiglass separators to protect customers from coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the Shibuya area of Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021.
USA

Biden Asks Congress to Extend COVID Eviction Ban Set to Expire This Week

FILE - Protesters with signs calling for rent cancellations drive in a caravan en route to the offices of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York City, May 1, 2020. A moratorium on evictions in the U.S. is due to expire.
COVID-19 Pandemic

As COVID Vaccine Disparity Widens, Fears Mount Over Economic Impact

FILE - A boy leaps across a flooded area next to an informational mural with words in Swahili advising people to protect themselves from the coronavirus and get vaccinated, in the low-income Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, June 12, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

African Death Toll From COVID-19 Increasing

A health worker administers a dose of Janssen Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Dakar's Medina neighborhood, Senegal, July 28, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccines Save 50 Million Lives, But COVID Threatens Future Gains, Say Scientists

A health worker gives a resident a COVID-19 test on the first day of a three-day vaccination campaign for people over age 35 in the Complexo da Maré favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2021.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power