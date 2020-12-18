COVID-19 Pandemic

Top US Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

By VOA News
Updated December 18, 2020 03:53 PM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot by Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician Congress of the United States, in Washington, Dec. 18, 2020.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday received a COVID-19 vaccination Friday, following the lead of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence who got the shot earlier in the day. 

The 80-year-old Pelosi received the inoculation, with media looking on, from U.S. Congress and Supreme Court attending physician Brian Monahan. Monahan is seeking to inoculate senior U.S. officials as part of a pandemic continuity plan laid out by intelligence officials.  

Pence received the vaccination in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, along with his wife, Karen, and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. He said he was eager to take the shot to show Americans the vaccine was safe and effective. 

Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Dec. 18, 2020, in Washington.

The vaccinations come as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is on the verge of approving U.S. drugmaker Moderna’s vaccine, which was developed with the National Institutes of Health. An advisory panel recommended the vaccine for approval late Thursday. The FDA approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine for emergency use earlier this month.  

If the FDA authorizes use of Moderna’s vaccine, the U.S. drugmaker will begin transporting millions of doses for health workers and nursing home residents, marking an expansion of the largest vaccination initiative in American history.  

As the United States waits for a second vaccine, the coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll. At least 312,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 as of midday Friday, the most in the world by far, according to Johns Hopkins University. Brazil ranked second in deaths, with nearly 185,000. 

The coronavirus surge in California’s Los Angeles County is so dire that the county’s public health department posted on Twitter: “Every hour, on average, 2 people are dying of COVID-19 in LA County.” 

Elsewhere in the world, UNICEF UK, for the first time in its 70-year history, is giving food assistance to children in Britain whose families have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.    

A little more than $1 million will be distributed to 30 organizations.

And in France, President Emmanuel Macron has left Elysée Palace and is temporarily working at an official residence in Versailles, after testing positive for the coronavirus. 

French President Emmanuel Macron, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen on a screen as he attends by…
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus, is seen on a screen as he attends a video conference in Paris, France, Dec. 17, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Macron on Friday and wished him “a speedy recovery and a quick return to his full duties,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. 

Dr. Hans Kluge, the regional director of the World Health Organization’s European office, has urged people to stay home during the holidays. He said in a statement that it is “not worth the risk” of contracting the virus.   

There are more than 75 million global COVID-19 cases, according to John Hopkins University.  

The United States has 17.3 million cases, followed by India with almost 10 million and Brazil with 7.1 million cases. 
 

