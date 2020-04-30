Trump: Intel Indicates Coronavirus Originated in China Lab

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had seen intelligence reports indicating that COVID-19 originated at a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Asked by a reporter at the White House why he is confident of that assessment, the president replied: “I’m not allowed to tell you that.”

“There’s a lot of theories,” said Trump, indicating that the intelligence is not definitive. “We’re going to see where it is, we’re going to see where it comes from.”

Asked if he is demanding international inspection of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the president replied: “So far I think China is trying to be somewhat transparent with us.”

Trump added that either China could not stop the coronavirus or China let it spread.

Earlier in the day, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a statement saying that the U.S. intelligence community “concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified.”

Wuhan, Hubei province, China

It also stated that intelligence agencies “will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”

The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan.

So far, COVID-19 has infected nearly 3.3 million people worldwide, killing at least 230,000. The United States has confirmed the most cases, about 1.1 million with about 64,000 deaths.

Fauci warns against opening too soon

A key member of the White House coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned Thursday against reopening the country too quickly for fear of giving the pandemic new life.

As some U.S. state governors moved to reopen commerce, Fauci urged them to “go very slowly” if they do not have the capability to do contact tracing of known coronavirus patients.

“You can't just leap over things and get into a situation where you're really tempting a rebound," Fauci told NBC’s Today show. "That's the thing I get concerned about. I hope they don't do that."

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus response meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, April 29, 2020.

Several state governors have said in recent days that restaurants, retail stores, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and other establishments can begin to reopen if they choose to do so.

Fauci said states looking to reopen commerce should follow federal guidelines and only begin to resume operations if they have a two-week decline in the number of new coronavirus cases, a standard some of them have not met.

Fauci said states must be able to identify, isolate and contact trace people who test positive because "there will be blips — there’s no doubt."

Fauci said he is working with the Trump administration’s "Operation Warp Speed" project to try to develop a coronavirus vaccine as quickly as possible.

Fauci said that it was “in the realm of possibility” for hundreds of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses to be ready by January.

“We want to go quickly, but we want to make sure it's safe and it's effective,” he said. “I think that is doable if things fall in the right place.

“We're going to start ramping up production with the companies involved, and you do that at risk. In other words, you don't wait until you get an answer before you start manufacturing — assuming it's going to work,” he said. “And if it does, then you can scale up and hopefully get to that timeline” of massive production by early 2021.