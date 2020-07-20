COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Resumes White House Coronavirus Briefings Today

By VOA News
July 20, 2020 09:01 PM
US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady…
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a then-daily briefing on the coronavirus, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House, April 23, 2020, in Washington, DC.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will resume White House coronavirus briefings as cases spike nationwide.

The president’s decision to again hold a daily briefing on the virus comes as his poll numbers have dropped and advisers have encouraged him to communicate more about his administration’s response to the pandemic. 

“I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public,” Trump told reporters Monday in the Oval Office. He said the briefings would likely begin Tuesday and that he hoped to talk about medical progress to fight the pandemic, including vaccines and therapeutics. 

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the briefings will “give reassurance to the American people that we are in a place, where we see these cases rising as we increase testing, notably – but we are in a place where we are treating people in a better fashion because of the therapeutics developed under this president.” 

It is not clear whether Trump will field questions at the briefings as he has in the past or if he will share the stage with others, including Vice President Mike Pence and health experts Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx.  

Map of where US COVID-19 cases are increasing, decreasing

Trump has recently criticized Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, saying in a Fox News interview that aired Sunday that Fauci is “a little bit of an alarmist.” However, he added, “I have a great relationship with him.” 

Trump’s once near-daily briefings largely ended in late April. In one of the last appearances he made, Trump speculated about whether injecting disinfectants could help stop the virus, a comment that sparked strong criticism from public health experts. 

Last week, senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway publicly urged the president to again hold the briefings.  

“His approval rating on the pandemic was higher when he was at the podium,” Conway said Friday. 

Trump’s approval ratings went up in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States but began to fall in April.  

The decision to resume the White House briefings comes less than a week after Trump announced a campaign shakeup in which he replaced his campaign manager. 

Related Stories

FILE - Adm. Brett Giroir, director of the U.S. coronavirus diagnostic testing, testifies at a Senate committee hearing, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, June 30, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
White House Virus Task Force Member Says 'None of Us Lie'
Physician Navy Admiral Brett Girior rejects Trump suggestion that the American public is being misled about the severity of the virus
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 12:52
FILE - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily briefing amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Manhattan, New York City, July 13, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
New York Governor Lashes Out at Trump Administration's COVID Response
Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, accused the federal government of still being 'in denial' about the virus
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 14:31
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, July 14, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
AP Fact Check: Trump's Alternate Reality on COVID-19 Threat 
Over the weekend, he clung to the misguided notion that the virus will just 'disappear' even as his top science experts and GOP allies bluntly say otherwise
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 11:43
FILE - President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence listen as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump on Fauci: ‘I Don’t Always Agree with Him’
The president offers little support after a weekend when the White House seemed to undercut its own virus expert
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 20:06
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Europe

British PM Holds First In-Person Cabinet Meeting Since March

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 2nd-right, is seen during a Cabinet meeting held at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, July 21, 2020.
USA

Poll: Pandemic Hurting Americans' Finances in Disparate Ways

Workers demonstrate outside Cerenity Humboldt Care Center in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, July 20, 2020, to protest low wages…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Major League Baseball to Make Coronavirus-Delayed Debut

Seattle Mariners' Mallex Smith, left, and Dee Gordon, right, wear masks as they enter the dugout, Monday, July 20, 2020, during…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Peru Restaurants Resume Operations as COVID Lockdown Lifts

Pedestrians are reflected in the storefront window of a Chinese restaurant displaying roasted duck in downtown Lima, Peru,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Experimental Coronavirus Vaccines Continue to Show Promise in Human Trials

A general view of AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England, Saturday, July 18, 2020. An Oxford…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power