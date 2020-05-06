Trump Reverses Course, Decides to Keep White House COVID Task Force

U.S. President Donald Trump reversed course Wednesday, saying he would keep the coronavirus task force indefinitely, but refocus it on keeping Americans safe and reopening the country to commerce again.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday that the administration was considering dismantling the task force at the end of May or early June to shift management of the national response back to federal agencies. He called the move “a reflection of the tremendous progress we’ve made as a country.”

“And as I’ve said before, as we continue to practice social distancing and states engage in safe and responsible reopening plans, I truly believe -- and the trend lines support it -- that we could be in a very different place,” Pence said.

Ronald Klain, a frequent Trump critic who ran the response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa under former President Barack Obama, sharply disagreed with the administration’s plans.

"I stepped down as WH Ebola Response Coordinator when we were down to FIVE CASES A WEEK,” he wrote on Twitter. “Yes, FIVE CASES A WEEK."

Ali Mokdad, a professor at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said if he were in charge, he would shift the focus of the task force instead of getting rid of it.

“I would not dismantle it, but I would create a COVID-19 recovery task force,” Mokdad said.

IHME issued a new forecast Monday projecting 135,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States through the beginning of August. It said the figures take into account easing of stay-at-home and social distancing measures that are happening in about 30 U.S. states.

The United States currently has 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 71,000 COVID-19 deaths.

No cure yet



There is no cure for COVID-19, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of a drug used in Ebola patients for emergency use to treat those hospitalized with COVID-19.

Remdesivir manufacturer Gilead Sciences announced Tuesday it is in talks with pharmaceutical companies about producing the drug for those in Europe, Asia and the developing world. The company said its goal is “to make Remdesivir both accessible and affordable to governments and patients around the world.”

A U.S. trial showed the drug sped recovery time for coronavirus patients by about 30 percent.

Economies slammed



The coronavirus pandemic has halted economies all over the world as governments told people to stay home in order to prevent further spreading of the virus.

European leaders have generally waited for the number of infections in their countries to decline before relaxing tough lockdowns, a process that is currently underway in much of the European Union.

While people are being allowed to return to work in some sectors, and more shops and restaurants are being allowed to operate, governments are still mandating people wear face masks and maintain social distancing amid concern that easing restrictions will bring a second wave of infections.

The European Commission issued a forecast Wednesday predicting a “historic” recession in the eurozone this year with an economic contraction of 7.7 percent before returning to growth in 2021.

Additional spikes anticipated



In South Korea, which reported just two new cases Wednesday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urged vigilance and told officials to be prepared in case there is a new spike in coronavirus cases.

Russia continues to see its infections climb, reporting more than 10,000 new confirmed cases for the fourth day in a row Wednesday. The country now has more than 165,000 cases with 1,500 deaths.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the need for people with disabilities to have equal access to health care and life-saving procedures, saying the coronavirus pandemic is intensifying inequalities the community faces.