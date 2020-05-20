COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief Says Coronavirus 'Threatens African Progress'

By VOA News
May 20, 2020 04:27 AM
FILE PHOTO: Secretary General of UN Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Syria at UN Headquarters in New York City
Secretary General of UN Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Syria at UN Headquarters in New York City, May 19, 2020.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for global solidarity with Africa as an essential part of ending the coronavirus pandemic, saying international action is needed to help strengthen its health care systems and food supply and to avoid a financial crisis. 

Guterres said Wednesday he commends African countries and the African Union for acting quickly to enforce quarantines and border closures, and to rely on regional cooperation to try to stop the spread of the virus. 

“But the pandemic threatens African progress.  It will aggravate long-standing inequalities and heighten hunger, malnutrition and vulnerability to disease.  Already, demand for Africa’s commodities, tourism and remittances are declining.  The opening of the trade zone has been pushed back – and millions could be pushed into extreme poverty,” he said. 

In additional to urging international efforts to support education and protect jobs, Guterres also called for African countries to have “equal and affordable access to any eventual vaccine and treatment.” 

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 has killed more than 2,800 people. The largest numbers of confirmed cases in Africa are in South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Nigeria.

A man wearing a protective face mask is seen on the first day of the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures, in Lagos, Nigeria, May 4, 2020.

Egypt has announced stay-at-home orders for the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and now says starting May 30 that wearing masks will be required in public. 

In China, where the outbreak began in December, officials in the northeastern province of Jilin are trying to contain a new cluster of cases, including four new infections reported Wednesday. 

Venezuela is also trying to contain an uptick in cases along its border with Brazil and Colombia. Authorities said there were 131 new cases over the course of 24 and linked the increase to migrants returning home. 

Migrant workers in India will be getting more help in returning to their homes from big cities with Indian Railways announcing that beginning June 1 it will be operating twice as many special trains.  Health screenings and wearing masks are mandatory for riders. 

June 1 will also bring the opening of bars, restaurants, movie theaters and concert halls in the Netherlands as the country moves to a new phase of its easing of coronavirus restrictions. 

The country has seen weeks of declining deaths and new infections, but Prime Minister Mark Rutte said people will need to continue observing social distancing measures as businesses resume operations. 

Worldwide there are more than 4.9 million confirmed cases and 323,000 deaths from COVID-19. 

Related Stories

Government tractors descend on homes in Ruai area in Nairobi. Families had little time to salvage their belongings. (Mohammed Yusuf/VOA)
Africa
Kenya Evicts 7,000 from Slums Despite Coronavirus Pandemic
Authorities say the homes were demolished because they were built on public land, but critics say the evictions are inhumane
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 18:33
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief Says Coronavirus 'Threatens African Progress'

FILE PHOTO: Secretary General of UN Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Syria at UN Headquarters in New York City
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil Suffers Record Coronavirus Deaths, Trump Mulls Travel Ban

Relatives cry during the funeral of Kokama Chief Messias Martins Moreira, who died of COVID-19, during his burial service at the Park of Indigenous Nations in Manaus, Brazil, May 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Rejects Blame for Coronavirus Pandemic

Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus wait in line for buses in the central business district in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Carrier Sidelined by Coronavirus Heads Back to Sea This Week

Seabees coordinate transportation of U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who have tested…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Charges Texas Man with COVID-19 Loan Fraud   

FILE - In this April 28, 2020 file photo, a closed sign is posted at a restaurant along the River Walk in San Antonio. Banks…