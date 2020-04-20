COVID-19 Pandemic

UNHCR: Displaced and Stateless Women and Girls at Greater Risk During Coronavirus Pandemic

By VOA News
April 20, 2020 05:45 AM
Syrian women who were displaced by the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria line up to receive aid and food…
Syrian women who were displaced by the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria line up to receive aid and food supplies, at the Bardarash refugee camp, north of Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

As COVID-19 is taking lives and effecting communities around the world, displaced and stateless women and girls are at heightened risk of gender-based violence, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Monday. 

"We need to pay urgent attention to the protection of refugee, displaced and stateless women and girls at the time of this pandemic. They are among those most at-risk. Doors should not be left open for abusers and no help spared for women surviving abuse and violence," the UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection Gillian Triggs said. 

Lockdowns and quarantines imposed to control the spread of COVID-19 have led to worsening socio-economic conditions due to restricted movement and closure of services, Triggs said, adding that under such circumstances women and girls “may be forced into survival sex or child marriages by their families.” 

The UN Refugee Agency is calling on governments to ensure that the "rising risks of violence" for refugee women are considered with priority in their action plans to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. 

One of such measures could be to designate services for survivors of gender-based violence as essential and keep them accessible. 

In the meantime, UNHCR is distributing emergency cash assistance to support survivors and women-at-risk. 

The agency is also coordinating sectoral humanitarian interventions to mitigate the risks of sexual and gender-based violence, including but not limited to the emergency health response. 

Related Stories

A police officer stands at the deserted crossing point between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda amid concerns about…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Refugees Protest Under Coronavirus Lockdown in Rwanda
Nearly 300 refugees and migrants are living in the Gashora emergency transit center outside the capital, Kigali
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 09:57
Families crowd together in the streets despite coronavirus fears, in Izmir, Turkey, April 13, 2020. (Photo courtesy of refugees)
Europe
Turkey Releases Refugees from Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Lockdown 
Hundreds have been released and thousands are expected to follow; many have no money and nowhere to go 
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 10:21
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

UNHCR: Displaced and Stateless Women and Girls at Greater Risk During Coronavirus Pandemic

Syrian women who were displaced by the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria line up to receive aid and food…
Middle East

In Shadow of Coronavirus, Muslims Face a Ramadan Like Never Before

Default Content Teaser
COVID-19 Pandemic

Countries Gingerly Taking Steps to Return to Normal

Passengers, left, who just arrived at the airport walk past crew members of South African Airways, right, on their way to the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Ventilator From Old Car Parts? Afghan Girls Pursue Prototype

A group of young girls are developing two types of cheap ventilator devices using Toyota car spare parts to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Herat province west of Kabul, Afghanistan,April 8, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Health Crisis Pits Economic Against Health Concerns

A store in Virginia is offering large discounts to customers. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)