COVID-19 Pandemic

US Approves New Coronavirus Antigen Test With Fast Results

By Associated Press
May 09, 2020 06:37 PM
FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the…
FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018, photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md.

U.S. regulators have approved a new type of coronavirus test that administration officials have promoted as a key to opening up the country.

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday announced emergency authorization for antigen tests developed by Quidel Corp. of San Diego. The test can rapidly detect fragments of virus proteins in samples collected from swabs swiped inside the nasal cavity, the FDA said in a statement.

The antigen test is the third type of test to be authorized by the FDA.

Currently, the only way to diagnose active COVID-19 is to test a patient's nasal swab for the genetic material of the virus. While considered highly accurate, the tests can take hours and require expensive, specialized equipment mainly found at commercial labs, hospitals or universities.

A second type looks in the blood for antibodies, the proteins produced by the body days or weeks after fighting an infection. Such tests help researchers understand how far a disease has spread within a community, but they aren't useful for diagnosing active infections.

Toxic traces

Antigen tests can diagnose active infections by detecting the earliest toxic traces of the virus rather than genetic code of the virus itself.

The FDA said that it expects to authorize more antigen tests in the future.

Quidel said Saturday that the test can provide an accurate, automated result in 15 minutes. The FDA's emergency authorization "allows us to arm our health care workers and first responders with a frontline solution for COVID-19 diagnosis, accelerating the time to diagnosis and potential treatment," Douglas Bryant, CEO of Quidel, said in a statement.

A genetic material test by Abbott Laboratories used at the White House also takes about 15 minutes.

The company said it specializes in testing for diseases and conditions including the flu and Lyme disease.

Quidel stock has more than doubled in value since the beginning of the year, closing Friday at $158.60.

Testing lags

The U.S. has tried to ramp up testing using the genetic method, but the country's daily testing tally has been stuck in the 200,000-to-250,000-per-day range for several weeks, falling far short of the millions of daily tests that most experts say are needed to reopen schools, businesses, churches and other institutions of daily life.

That's led White House adviser Dr. Deborah Birx and other federal officials to call for a "breakthrough" in the antigen tests.

"There will never be the ability on a nucleic acid test to do 300 million tests a day or to test everybody before they go to work or to school, but there might be with the antigen test," Birx told reporters last month.

Recently, the National Institutes of Health announced $1.5 billion in research grants aimed at fast-tracking the development of rapid, easy-to-use testing approaches — including antigen tests — by the fall.

Related Stories

An internally displaced Somali woman and her daughter prepare their Iftar meal during the month of Ramadan at the Shabelle makeshift camp in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, May 8, 2020.
Africa
UN: Somalia Faces Dire Threats From Conflict, Natural Disasters, COVID
World body's refugee agency says urgent international help is needed to help millions of Somalis
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 05/09/2020 - 13:50
William Red Bear wears a red hand print image on his face as he marches in support of missing and murdered indigenous women…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID Spread May Put Native Americans at Increased Risk of Violence
Native American advocacy groups worry lockdowns can lead to increases in alcohol, drug and domestic abuse
Cecily Hilleary
By Cecily Hilleary
Sat, 05/09/2020 - 08:19
Mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left, funeral director Robert L. Albritten, foreground right, and funeral…
COVID-19 Pandemic
'It's Gone Haywire': When COVID-19 Arrived in Rural America
Per capita death rates in counties in this impoverished southwest corner of Georgia climbed to among the worst in the country
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/09/2020 - 05:16
Germany's landmark the Brandenburg Gate is illuminated to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory Day and the end of World War II…
COVID-19 Pandemic
At UN, Reflections on World War II, COVID Challenge 
Diplomats looked to lessons learned from World War II as globe faces its biggest collective challenge since – the coronavirus pandemic 
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 19:21
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Approves New Coronavirus Antigen Test With Fast Results

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Forces Russia to Curtail Celebrating Soviet Victory Over Nazi Germany

Su-30SM, Su-34 and Su-35S combat aircraft fly in formation during an air parade on Victory Day in central Moscow
Africa

UN: Somalia Faces Dire Threats From Conflict, Natural Disasters, COVID

An internally displaced Somali woman and her daughter prepare their Iftar meal during the month of Ramadan at the Shabelle makeshift camp in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, May 8, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil Ex-Prisoners Distribute Aid to Poor Amid COVID Lockdown

A woman wearing a protective face mask carries food donated by “Eu sou Eu” or “I am me,” a non-profit run by former inmates, during the coronavirus pandemic, at the Para-Pedro favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 8, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID Spread May Put Native Americans at Increased Risk of Violence

William Red Bear wears a red hand print image on his face as he marches in support of missing and murdered indigenous women…