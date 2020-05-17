US Continues to Lead in COVID Infections, Deaths

The U.S. continues to lead the world in COVID-19 infections and deaths with nearly 1.5 million cases and almost 89,000 deaths.

In North Carolina, a federal judge has overruled Governor Roy Cooper's restrictions on religious services that allowed only 10 people to attend at one time. The ban had been put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The global infection and death tolls for coronavirus continue to creep upward.

More than 4.6 million people worldwide have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 311,000 have died.

A World Health Organization modeling study warns that nearly a quarter-billion people will eventually be infected by the virus, and that 150,000 people in Africa could die if urgent action is not taken. The study, published in the journal BMJ Global Health, projects lower infection rates and deaths in other parts of the world, such as Europe and the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that his administration is considering proposals pertaining to the World Health Organization.

One proposal would see the U.S. pay the WHO 10% of what it used to contribute before Trump suspended contributions on April 14 after accusing it of promoting China's "disinformation" about the outbreak.

FILE - A boy tries to wear a face mask as members of an NGO distribute flour, sugar, rice, soap, and other essentials to vulnerable families in Mathare slum, Nairobi, on April 25, 2020.

A study released Saturday suggested that financial status is a key factor in determining who contracts the coronavirus. Oxford University conducted the study and found that residents of the most impoverished areas of Britain are four times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than residents of the wealthiest neighborhoods.

The study, which examined over 3,600 COVID-19 test results, indicated that deprivation, as well as age and chronic liver disease, increased the chances of testing positive.

In Spain the daily COVID-19 death toll dropped under 100 for the first time since the lockdown began in mid March.

Less than a week after full lockdown measures were lifted, the Greek government reopened public beaches Saturday under strict social-distancing rules. The government is thinking about reopening restaurants and bars on May 25.

Italy will also begin opening up this week, and tourists will be allowed into the country beginning June 3.