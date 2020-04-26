US Health Officials Recognize 6 More Coronavirus Symptoms

U.S. health officials say that chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and the loss of smell or taste could also be signs of a coronavirus infection.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had previously cited fever, shortness of breath and a cough as possible symptoms of COVID-19.

As scientists learn more about the virus, they warn that symptoms can range from mild to severe and that some people may have little or no reaction. Expanding the list of symptoms may help more people get tested and, as a result, will help determine whether the easing of restrictions will have an impact on reinfection as states begin to reopen for business.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accompanied by Richard Neal, D-Mass., left, and Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., right, signs the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, after it passed the House on April 23, 2020.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has criticized the administration for withholding funds from the World Health Organization and efforts to undermine the role of the U.N. agency. In an interview aired Sunday on National Public Radio, Pelosi accused the U.S. president and the secretary of state of effectively isolating the United States during a global pandemic.

"It's stupid — it's more than stupid; it's dangerous," Pelosi told NPR’s All Things Considered.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would suspend funding the WHO, saying the agency had supported China’s early efforts to hide the dangers of the new strain of the coronavirus.

The president did not hold any press conferences on the coronavirus pandemic this weekend. The break from his daily scheduled briefings comes after he suggested injecting disinfectant into a COVID-19 patient to kill the virus. In the wake of a media furor over his suggestion, Trump turned to Twitter, blaming the media for misinterpreting his words.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence listen as Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks about the virus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, April 23, 2020 in Washington.

White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx defended the president in CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, saying that he was referencing a study detailing the use of disinfectants to kill the virus on surfaces.

More than 980,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States, resulting in more than 55,000 deaths. But some states – including Georgia, South Carolina and Oklahoma -- have begun a partial reopening and some others are planning to do so in the near future.

New York, the state hardest hit by the coronavirus, has been under a stay-at-home order since March 22. The executive order is set to expire on May 15, at which time Governor Andrew Cuomo has said he will coordinate with neighboring states to slowly reopen their economies.

This image provided by the New York State Governors office shows Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news conference in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Health experts are warning against reopening too early, and many state governors have said measures will be in place to protect the public’s safety.

Top U.S. infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the U.S. would need to increase its testing for the virus by at least twofold before it could begin reopening its economy.

"You need enough tests so when you’re doing what we’re trying to do right now, which is trying to ease our way back, that you can very easily identify, test, contact trace and get those who are infected out of society so they don’t infect others," Fauci said Saturday in a webcast hosted by the National Academy of Sciences.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, April 17, 2020, in Washington.

But the closing of businesses across the country has had a devastating effect on employment.

More than 26.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past five weeks, according to Department of Labor statistics.

On Friday, Trump also signed a $484 billion bill that aids small businesses and hospitals severely impaired by the coronavirus pandemic.

In just two months, the funds in the fourth spending package will allow tens of millions more Americans to receive critical relief since COVID-19 forced the closure of much of American commerce.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed confidence Sunday that the U.S. economy would “really bounce back” in the third quarter.

"We're putting in an unprecedented amount of fiscal relief into the economy," Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.” "I think this is going to have a significant impact."