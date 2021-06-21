COVID-19 Pandemic

US Outlines Its Global COVID Vaccine Sharing Plan

By VOA News
June 21, 2021 03:30 PM
The first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico is transported on the tarmac after being unloaded from a DHL cargo…
FILE - The first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico is transported on the tarmac after being unloaded from a DHL cargo plane at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Dec. 23, 2020.

The White House has laid out its plans for sharing 55 million COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad, with most of the allocations going to countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa.

The Biden administration said Monday that most of the doses would be shared through the COVAX international vaccine-sharing program, fulfilling a commitment by President Joe Biden to share 80 million U.S.-made vaccines with countries around the world.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the administration is likely to fall short of its pledge to share the vaccines by the end of June, because of regulatory and other hurdles. Officials cited by the news agency say the vaccine doses are ready but are being delayed due to legal, logistical and regulatory requirements in both the United States and the recipient countries.

Biden laid out his plans for the first 25 million doses earlier this month. On Monday, the White House revealed plans for the 55 million remaining shots, including 14 million for Latin America and the Caribbean, 16 million for Asia, and about 10 million for Africa.

Another 14 million doses are being shared with "regional priorities," including Colombia, Haiti, Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine, South Africa, the West Bank and Gaza.

The United States has already begun delivering vaccine doses to Taiwan, Mexico, Canada and South Korea.

“We have plenty of supply to deliver on the 80 million doses,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday’s press briefing. “Our biggest challenge is logistics, is the fact that there is not a playbook for this and there are challenges as it relates to getting these doses out to every country.”

A health worker holds a tray with vials of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 during a priority COVID-19 vaccination program at a…
FILE - A health worker holds a tray with vials of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 during a priority vaccination program at a community medical center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 6, 2021.

In addition, President Biden announced earlier this month that the U.S. would purchase 500 million vaccine doses from drug manufacturer Pfizer and distribute them worldwide over the coming year.

The United States has surplus vaccine doses after more than 177 million Americans have received at least one shot and demand for COVID vaccines has begun to fall.

The White House said in a statement Monday that the United States “will not use its vaccines to secure favors from other countries.” It said the U.S. goals for the program include increasing global COVID-19 vaccination coverage, preparing for surges and helping “our neighbors and other countries in need.”

Related Stories

Workers transport Moderna vaccines against the COVID-19 shipped from the United States, to Taiwan Air Cargo Terminal at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan, June 20, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Taiwan Welcomes More COVID Vaccine Doses From US
Sunday’s delivery more than triples an initial pledge of 750,000 made by Biden administration
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 09:09 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Buys Another 200 Million Moderna COVID Vaccines
Washington has committed to purchase a half-billon Moderna doses total
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 02:06 PM
FedEx Delivers 1.35 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Mexico Shipment marks the first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. to Mexico by FedEx for Direct Relief.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Mexico Receives 1.35 Million COVID Vaccines from US
First shots possible Wednesday with goal of ending border travel restrictions
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/15/2021 - 12:50 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Hits New Daily Vaccination Record

A villager receives a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island
COVID-19 Pandemic

Taiwan Welcomes More COVID Vaccine Doses From US

Workers transport Moderna vaccines against the COVID-19 shipped from the United States, to Taiwan Air Cargo Terminal at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan, June 20, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Slashes Immigration into Australia

A mostly-empty city street is seen on the first day of a seven-day lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, May 28, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan Begins Workplace Vaccination Program

Employees of the beverage maker Suntory register to receive shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at their office building as…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanzania Authorities Warn of 3rd Wave of COVID-19 

Travellers wearing face masks as protective measure wait to get their temperature checked at the border post with Kenya in…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power