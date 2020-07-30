COVID-19 Pandemic

US Reaches 150,000 Coronavirus Deaths

By VOA News
Updated July 30, 2020 05:42 AM
Aziah Sajerstein, who works as a volunteer at the Cat Cafe South Beach, wears a protective face mask and gloves as she pets a…
Aziah Sajerstein, a volunteer at the Cat Cafe South Beach, wears a protective face mask and gloves as she pets a cat named Teddy during the coronavirus pandemic, July 29, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla.

The total number of COVID-19 cases around the world has now topped 17 million, with nearly 670,000 deaths -- and the United States is leading the world in both categories.

With more than 4.4 million total confirmed cases, the U.S. reached another milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday when it passed 150,000 deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Some states, such as California, Florida and Texas are breaking their own records weekly or even daily. California reported a record 197 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, according to state health records, far surpassing the previous high of 159 recorded just last week. Florida posted a record 216 deaths, while Texas reported at least 313 deaths.

U.S. health experts say many states reopened businesses and public attractions too soon. They also say a lack of clear guidance and enforcement on the federal level means governors must develop their own public health directives to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The result is restrictions and directives that vary from state to state, including travel limitations for returning residents and nonresidents.

Other countries are experiencing a surge of new coronavirus cases, chief among them Australia. The southern state of Victoria posted 723 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Wednesday, a new one-day record for the hardest-hit state from the sudden spike of the disease.

The new numbers exceed the 532 new coronavirus cases posted on Monday for Australia’s second most populous state. Victoria has now posted over 9,900 total number of COVID-19 infections and 105 deaths, making up the majority of Australia’s 16,298 total confirmed cases and 189 deaths.

Melbourne, Victoria state’s capital city, is the epicenter of the state’s current COVID-19 surge. State Premier David Andrews has blamed the uptick on residents continuing to go to work or generally in public despite developing symptoms, as well as a breakout in assisted living facilities for the elderly. Andrews has ordered all residents in Victoria to wear a face mask outside beginning Sunday, extending a mandate already in place for Melbourne and the rural area of Mitchell Shire.

Andrews has also issued an order banning residents in communities outside of Melbourne from bringing guests into their homes effective Thursday.

Melbourne is at the halfway point of a six-week lockdown, which has restricted residents from leaving home unless going to work, school, medical appointments or shopping for food.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases around the world has researchers racing to develop and test a vaccine to blunt the spread of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it could authorize the emergency use of an experimental coronavirus vaccine within a matter of weeks, once it meets efficiency standards. The Wall Street Journal said the vaccine is derived from antibody-rich plasma from recovered coronavirus patients.

Antibodies are proteins made by the body’s immune system to fight off a virus.

Two experimental coronavirus vaccines, one developed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and manufactured by U.S. biotech firm Moderna, the other developed jointly by U.S.-based Pfizer in collaboration with Germany-based BioNTech, have moved into the late-stage testing phase. The researchers will recruit up to 30,000 volunteers to receive the vaccines to determine their safety and effectiveness. 

Related Stories

FILE - Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert studies notes during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, July 28, 2020.
USA
US Congressman Gohmert Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Texas lawmaker had been seen without a mask on Capitol Hill
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 16:27
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London
COVID-19 Pandemic
The Infodemic: Studies on Sexual Transmission of Coronavirus Conflict
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 15:09
President Donald Trump, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, second from left, speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, July 29, 2020.
USA
Trump Again Touts Discredited Anti-Malaria Drug as Coronavirus Cure
'I happen to believe in hydroxychloroquine,' US leader says
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 15:29
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, July 29, 2020, in Washington.
USA
Trump Seems Peeved Americans Like Coronavirus Expert More Than Him
Poll shows Americans trust Dr. Anthony Fauci’s coronavirus information more than President Trump’s messaging
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 12:49
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Record Number of COVID-19 Deaths, New Infections in Australian State

Medical workers speak at the entrance of the Epping Gardens aged care facility in the Melbourne suburb of Epping on July 29,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

NBA Resumes Thursday With Playoff Push

Disinfectant spray sits near television cameras inside a basketball arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Wednesday, July…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Death Toll from Australia Coronavirus Surge Rises to 189

A medical worker enters the Epping Gardens aged care facility in the Melbourne suburb of Epping on July 30, 2020, as the city…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Reaches 150,000 Coronavirus Deaths

Celyta Jackson, owner of the Cat Cafe South Beach, looks out from her business during the coronavirus pandemic, July 29
US Politics

US Renters Owe $21.5B in Back Rent; Republicans Offer No Eviction Relief

FILE - In this May 20, 2020 file photo, signs that read "No Job No Rent" hang from the windows of an apartment building in…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power