COVID-19 Pandemic

US Reports Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases

By VOA News
July 10, 2020 12:38 AM
Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Houston, Texas
Health care workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change as cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spike in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020.

The U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s hard-hit West and South, including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, has urged governors to delay their re-opening plans in order to bring a halt to the surges in the virus.

The World Health Organization is launching an independent investigation into the global response to the coronavirus pandemic after some countries appear to have done a better job at tackling the outbreak than others.

“This is a time for self-reflection, to look at the world we live in and to find ways to strengthen our collaboration as we work together to save lives and bring this pandemic under control,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday. “The magnitude of this pandemic, which has touched virtually everyone in the world, clearly deserves a commensurate evaluation.”

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Sirleaf Johnson will lead the panel. Other members will be added later.

“I cannot imagine two more strong-minded, independent leaders to help guide us through this critical learning process,” Tedros said.

The WHO chief has said numerous times that global coordination is key to battling the pandemic, including work on developing a vaccine that he says must be made available to all and not just those who can afford to pay for it.

Airborne spread, asymptomatic transmission

Also Thursday, the World Health Organization formally recognized what more than 200 scientists have been telling it to acknowledge – that COVID-19 could be spread through the air.

Australian and U.S. scientists – backed by more than 200 others – wrote this week that studies show “beyond any reasonable doubt that viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets small enough to remain aloft in the air.”

The WHO had dismissed that possibility, but now says “airborne spread, particularly in specific indoor locations such as crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces over a prolonged period of time with infected persons, cannot be ruled out.”

It also added that it agrees with some researchers who say that even people who show no symptoms are capable of spreading the coronavirus through the air.

More lockdowns

Meanwhile, officials around the world are reimposing lockdowns and other restrictions as the global number of COVID-19 cases appears to grow – more than 12 million cases and 553,000 deaths as of late Thursday. In the United States, records for the number of new cases are being set every day.

Health experts say people got complacent as restaurants, bars and tourist attractions began to reopen in the past several weeks, believing that the worst was over, and did not wear masks or practice social distancing.

California lawsuit

The state of California is suing the Trump administration over its policy requiring international students to attend college classes in person or face possible deportation.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says not allowing international students to take classes remotely threatens to further spread the coronavirus and would deprive financially struggling schools of talent and tuition dollars.

"Shame on the Trump Administration for risking not only the education opportunities for students who earned the chance to go to college, but now their health and well-being as well,” Becerra said. “President Trump appears set to do just that amidst a global pandemic of historic proportions. Not on our watch.”

There has been no response so far from the White House. About 21,000 international students attend California colleges and universities.

At the White House

A White House reporter who attends briefings has tested positive for COVID-19, the correspondents’ association said Thursday.

It did not name the reporter, who showed no symptoms before testing positive.

Other White House correspondents who were in the briefings with the affected reporter will be tested.

Elsewhere

Bolivia’s interim president Jeanine Áñez says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I feel good, I feel strong, I will continue to work virtually from my isolation," she tweeted Thursday.

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro has also come down with COVID-19 after months of dismissing the disease as nothing to worry about.

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella says the city’s world-famous beaches will not officially open until there is a coronavirus vaccine.  

Related Stories

A health worker in full protective gear walks outside the Del Norte Hospital, which is treating COVID-19 patients exclusively,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Bolivia Hospitals Treating Coronavirus Patients at Capacity
Hospitals in two largest cities, La Paz and El Alto, overwhelmed by demand
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/09/2020 - 04:35
Number of Coronavirus Infections in US Passes 3 Million
00:03:27
COVID-19 Pandemic
Number of Coronavirus Infections in US Passes 3 Million
There’s been a dramatic surge of cases in some of the biggest states in America: California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 22:44
Hena Tabassum, 20, at her house in Telinipara, two days after it was violently attacked by a Hindu mob during communal violence. The attackers threw Molotov cocktails to set it on fire and used a gas cylinder to trigger a big explosion. (Alex Simon/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Rumors Spark Communal Violence in India
Muslim homes were attacked and burned following claims that Muslims were infecting Hindus
Default Author Profile
By Shaikh Azizur Rahman
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 19:28
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro confirms positive coronavirus diagnosis as he speaks to the media in Brasilia, Brazil July 7,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazilian President Bolsonaro 'Doing Very Well' Despite Coronavirus Diagnosis
The president assures citizens that virus danger is minimal
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 13:11
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Bolivia Interim President Self-Quarantines After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez, wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, waves during a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Reports Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases

Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Houston, Texas
COVID-19 Pandemic

Independent WHO Panel to Investigate Global COVID-19 Response

A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. According to the Ministry of Health…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Ford May Shut US Plants Because of Lack of Engines From Mexico

FILE - Ford Motor Co.’s F-650/F-750 medium-duty trucks roll off the line at the Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, Ohio.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Agency, Despite Trump Complaint, Won't Change School Reopening Guidelines

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans chairs in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power