COVID-19 Pandemic

US Tops 100,000 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

By VOA News
November 05, 2020 02:26 AM
A sign to demote the limit on purchases of paper products hangs on the empty shelve of the paper aisle in a grocery store…
A sign limiting purchases of paper products hangs on the shelf of the paper aisle in a grocery store Nov. 4, 2020, in Denver. Colorado health officials expect coronavirus hospitalizations in the state to exceed April's high levels shortly.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States, the nation recorded more than 100,000 confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to The COVID Tracking Project, an effort sponsored by The Atlantic magazine.

The nation is experiencing a resurgence of coronavirus cases, especially across the Midwest and the so-called Great Plains region that spans large parts of the central and western U.S. The COVID Tracking Project also recorded more than 50,000 hospitalizations across the U.S. for a second consecutive day Wednesday.

The pandemic is also sweeping across Europe for a second time.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has unveiled a new three-tiered system that will impose varying degrees of restrictions to blunt a resurgence of COVID-19 in his country.

The system splits Italy’s 20 regions into three colored zones -- red, orange and yellow -- with red indicating the most restricted areas and yellow the least restricted. Conte said the northern regions of Lombardy and Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, and the Calabria region to the south, will be placed in the red zone, under which people will not be allowed to leave their homes except for work or medical reasons.

The regions of Puglia and the southern island of Sicily have been designated orange, or medium. Residents in the orange zone can move freely within their towns or cities, but cannot leave them, while bars and restaurants are limited to delivery and takeout service.

All of Italy is under a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew, while museums and shopping centers are closed on the weekend and high school classes switch from in-person to online.

The new restrictions take effect Friday and will remain in place until Dec. 3. Italy joins Britain, Germany and Belgium in imposing strict lockdowns to halt the virus’ spread.

The continent’s latest outbreak is not only affecting its people. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced Wednesday that the government will have to destroy 15 million minks in the country to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting COVID-19 to humans.

Frederiksen said a report from the government agency that maps the coronavirus has identified a mutation in the virus from 12 people who were infected. Denmark is one of the world’s largest producers of mink furs.

 

Related Stories

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives about a news conference German Government's corona policy in Berlin, Germany, Monday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Merkel Defends Latest Coronavirus Restrictions as Cases Surge in Germany
German chancellor says nation facing 'exponential growth' in cases
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/02/2020 - 02:47 PM
FILE - White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks during an event with President Donald Trump about coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sept. 28, 2020, in Washington..
COVID-19 Pandemic
White House Coronavirus Adviser Atlas Apologizes for Russian TV Interview
Atlas, a neuroradiologist and member of the White House coronavirus task force, appeared on the channel on Saturday and criticized coronavirus lockdown measures, calling them an 'epic failure' at stopping the virus' spread
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 11/01/2020 - 05:39 PM
People wait to cross Regent Street, one of London's main shopping streets, a day after a new lockdown was announced during the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Coronavirus Cases Surpass 1 Million  
Worldwide surges prompt tighter lockdowns in Europe  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/01/2020 - 08:07 AM
Laura Cohen, 62, waits in line to vote at the Pantages Theater, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Coronavirus Cases Surpass 9 Million
Worldwide surges prompt tighter lockdowns in Europe
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 03:21 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Olympics Gymnastics Meet is a Test of Tokyo's COVID-19 Readiness

People walk along a pedestrian crossing Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 200 new…
Arts & Culture

With Performers Infected, La Scala Season Premiere Canceled 

FILE - A military vehicle drives past La Scala opera theater in Milan, northern Italy, Oct. 25, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

South Korea OKs Single Test for COVID-19, Flu

FILE - Medical workers in a booth take samples from people for COVID-19 tests at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Reimposes COVID-19 Measures Amid Surging Cases 

Health workers collect swab samples during free mass testing for the COVID-19 in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Africa Leads Global Research on COVID's Effect on Athletes

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power