COVID-19 Pandemic

US Urges Pause in Use of Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine 

By VOA News
April 13, 2021 08:40 AM
FILE - In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the…
FILE - A health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. California, March 11, 2021.

Federal health officials in the United States are recommending an immediate pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.   

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration issued a joint statement early Tuesday announcing the agencies are investigating six instances of “a rare and severe blood clot” occurring in women between 18 and 48 years old within six to 13 days after receiving the one-dose vaccine.  The statement noted that more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. 

The New York Times is reporting that one woman has died and another woman in the western state of Nebraska has been hospitalized in critical condition.   

The CDC says it will hold an emergency meeting of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to “to further review these cases and assess their potential significance.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the second one linked to potential blood clots. Several nations have issued new guidelines over the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after the European Union’s medical regulator announced a link between the vaccine and rare, possibly fatal blood clots.   

New surge in India

Meanwhile, a new single-day record of COVID-19 cases has pushed India into second place behind the United States for the world’s most confirmed coronavirus infections. 

The South Asian nation’s 168,912 new COVID-19 cases posted on Monday gives India 13,527,717 total cases, compared to Brazil’s 13,517,808 total cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. 

People crowd along a busy road in Mumbai on April 12, 2021, as India overtook Brazil as the country with the second-highest…
India Surpasses Brazil for World’s Second-Most COVID-19 Cases
South Asian nation dealing with acute shortage of coronavirus vaccines and potential superspreader event at Hindu religious pilgrimages at Ganges River

The new surge coincides with an acute shortage of vaccines in some Indian states, along with the annual Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, at the Ganges River, where millions of Hindu devotees bathe to seek absolution, raising fears it could evolve into a superspreader event.   

India is in fourth place in total coronavirus fatalities with 170,179, including 904 deaths posted on Monday.  The United States leads in that category with 562,521, followed by Brazil with 354,617 deaths and Mexico with 209,702. 

India has approved the use of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.  

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva
FILE - World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva.

The World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday blamed   “confusion, complacency and inconsistency in public health measures and their application” for seven consecutive weeks of rising COVID-19 infections and four consecutive weeks of increasing numbers of deaths, after starting the year with six weeks of declining numbers. 

During a briefing Monday from WHO’s headquarters in Geneva, Tedros said while vaccines are a vital and powerful tool in fighting the pandemic, the standard mitigation efforts of social distancing, hygiene, masks and continued testing and tracking continue to be effective means of saving lives.  

Britain reopens

In a relatively positive development, Britain announced that it is ahead of schedule of offering a first shot of COVID-19 vaccine to its older citizens on Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said vaccinating all people 50 years old and older by the self-imposed deadline of April 15 means “more than 32 million people have been given the precious protection vaccines provide against COVID-19.”  

People drink in the street in the Soho area of London, on April 12, 2021 as coronavirus restrictions are eased across the…
People drink in the Soho area of London, on April 12, 2021, as coronavirus restrictions are eased across the country in step two of the government's roadmap out of England's third national lockdown.

The prime minister’s triumphant statement capped the end of a three-month strict lockdown imposed across Britain in response to a wave of infections triggered by a more transmissible strain of the virus, which was discovered late last year in the southeastern county of Kent.

Thousands of gyms, hair salons, retail shops and zoos reopened their doors across England, along with bars and restaurants, which are limited to just outdoor service.   Similar restrictions remain in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have their own timetables for reopening. 

Related Stories

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Tweaked COVID-19 Vaccines in Testing Aim to Fend Off Variants
Researchers are testing new vaccine formulas targeting a COVID-19 variant that first appeared in South Africa
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 09:15 PM
People crowd outdoor dining at a restaurant as COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Ann Arbor, Michigan, April 4, 2021.
USA
White House COVID-19 Response Team: More Vaccine Not the Answer to Michigan Surge
Comments come one day after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged White House to alter its vaccination distribution plan to states – currently based on population – to help state slow the number of infections
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 03:23 PM
Restaurant and small business owners take part in a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open, despite no…
Europe
Rome Restaurants and Other Small Businesses Protest COVID-19 Restrictions
Business owners march for second week in a row, demanding to be allowed to reopen
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 03:31 PM
Restaurant and small business owners take part in a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open, despite no…
Europe
Rome Restaurants and Other Small Businesses Protest COVID-19 Restrictions
Business owners march for second week in a row, demanding to be allowed to reopen
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 03:31 PM
Khensani Chauke, a professional paramedic, receives a dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from a health staff member…
Africa
African Experts Urge Local COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing
Heads of state, medical experts set goal for world's new vaccines: Made in Africa
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 02:51 PM
People enjoy a drink at the Skylight rooftop bar as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in London, Britain.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Reports COVID-19 Cases Rose Globally for 7th Straight Week
Cases surge despite 780 million vaccine doses delivered; Tedros blames 'confusion, complacency and inconsistency in public health measures'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 12:45 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Surpasses Brazil for World’s Second-Most COVID-19 Cases

People crowd along a busy road in Mumbai on April 12, 2021, as India overtook Brazil as the country with the second-highest…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tweaked COVID-19 Vaccines in Testing Aim to Fend Off Variants

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID…
Europe

Rome Restaurants and Other Small Businesses Protest COVID-19 Restrictions

Restaurant and small business owners take part in a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open, despite no…
USA

White House COVID-19 Response Team: More Vaccine Not the Answer to Michigan Surge

People crowd outdoor dining at a restaurant as COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Ann Arbor, Michigan, April 4, 2021.
Africa

African Experts Urge Local COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing

Khensani Chauke, a professional paramedic, receives a dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from a health staff member…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power