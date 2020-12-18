US Vice President Pence Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Live on TV

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, second lady Karen Pence, Thursday received their first COVID-19 vaccinations live on television, in an effort to reassure the public the vaccine is safe and effective.

Pence and his wife received the vaccine Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus. Pence told the medical staff member administering the shot, “I didn't feel a thing. Well done.” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams received the inoculation shortly after vice president and his wife.

Following the vaccination, Pence spoke to reporters, calling it a “historic week,” referring to the vaccine rollout. He said he and his wife were “more than happy to step forward before this week was out to take this safe and effective vaccination that we have secured and produced for the American people.”

Doctors advised all three people that they must return in 21 days for the second dose of the vaccine and that they may feel some soreness around the injection site.

President-elect Joe Biden told NBC news he expects to get the vaccine sometime next week.

Pence is receiving the vaccine just days after the first shipments were delivered to health care facilities across the country and given to frontline workers and nursing home residents. It also comes as the U.S. has set records this week for daily coronavirus cases and deaths.

Late Thursday, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel endorsed for emergency use a second COVID-19 vaccine produced by U.S. drug maker Moderna. The FDA is expected to follow that recommendation and quickly approve the vaccine. It comes on the heels of approval last week for Pfizer’s vaccine.

The disease caused by the virus has killed more than 300,000 people and infected more than 16.3 million in the U.S. alone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.