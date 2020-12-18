COVID-19 Pandemic

US Vice President Pence Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Live on TV

By VOA News
Updated December 18, 2020 10:00 AM
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the…
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Dec. 18, 2020, in Washington.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, second lady Karen Pence, Thursday received their first COVID-19 vaccinations live on television, in an effort to reassure the public the vaccine is safe and effective. 

Pence and his wife received the vaccine Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus. Pence told the medical staff member administering the shot, “I didn't feel a thing. Well done.” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams received the inoculation shortly after vice president and his wife. 

Following the vaccination, Pence spoke to reporters, calling it a “historic week,” referring to the vaccine rollout. He said he and his wife were “more than happy to step forward before this week was out to take this safe and effective vaccination that we have secured and produced for the American people.” 

Doctors advised all three people that they must return in 21 days for the second dose of the vaccine and that they may feel some soreness around the injection site. 

President-elect Joe Biden told NBC news he expects to get the vaccine sometime next week. 

Pence is receiving the vaccine just days after the first shipments were delivered to health care facilities across the country and given to frontline workers and nursing home residents. It also comes as the U.S. has set records this week for daily coronavirus cases and deaths. 

Late Thursday, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel endorsed for emergency use a second COVID-19 vaccine produced by U.S. drug maker Moderna. The FDA is expected to follow that recommendation and quickly approve the vaccine. It comes on the heels of approval last week for Pfizer’s vaccine. 

The disease caused by the virus has killed more than 300,000 people and infected more than 16.3 million in the U.S. alone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 

Related Stories

Holiday lights line trees as people wearing face masks cross an intersection during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco,…
USA
Snags on US COVID-19 Relief May Force Weekend Sessions
Top lawmaker warns that a government shutdown this weekend can't be ruled out
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 04:26 AM
A person uses Ellume's first over-the-counter coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antigen test, which can be used at home, in this undated handout imag
East Asia Pacific
US FDA Approves Australian COVID-19 Self-Test Kit
Australian-made coronavirus self-test kit should ease burden on laboratories
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 01:39 AM
IOM Chief: Migrants Must Be Included in COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns
00:02:25
COVID-19 Pandemic
IOM Chief: Migrants Must Be Included in COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns
Migrants have been impacted by the coronavirus, becoming ill, losing jobs or being stranded in destination countries
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 01:15 AM
A COVID-19 vaccination appointments sign points the way at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Panel Endorses Second COVID-19 Vaccine
FDA will quickly authorize the vaccine, perhaps as soon as Friday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/17/2020 - 06:39 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

German Health Ministry Sets COVID-19 Vaccine Priorities

A general view of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre at the fair ground in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 18.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thai Firm Joins with AstraZeneca to Make COVID-19 Vaccine for Southeast Asia

A Thai traditional giant statue wears a protective mask at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Vice President Pence Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Live on TV

Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the…
USA

Snags on US COVID-19 Relief May Force Weekend Sessions

Holiday lights line trees as people wearing face masks cross an intersection during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

IOM Chief: Migrants Must Be Included in COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns

Migrants from Morocco have their temperature checked because of the coronavirus, upon arrival at the coast of the Canary Island, Spain, after crossing the Atlantic Ocean sailing on a wooden boat, Oct.20, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power