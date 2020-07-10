COVID-19 Pandemic

Venezuela's Leader of Ruling Socialist Party Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By VOA News
July 10, 2020 02:55 AM
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello leaves after a news conference in Caracas
FILE - Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello.

The leader of Venezuela's ruling Socialist party, Diosdado Cabello, is self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus, making him the highest-ranking official in the South American nation to contract the virus.

Cabello announced his infection in a tweet Thursday. He vowed to overcome the disease, writing, “We will win!"

President Nicolas Maduro said Cabello is fine but added he will need several days of treatment and recovery.

Cabello's diagnosis comes a few days after the governor of Venezuela's Zulia state, Omar Prieto, tested positive for the coronavirus after being treated for a respiratory illness.

Venezuela has confirmed more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 75 deaths. 

Related Stories

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez, wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, waves during a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Bolivia Interim President Self-Quarantines After Testing Positive for Coronavirus
Jeanine Áñez says she feels fine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 00:52
Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Houston, Texas
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Reports Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases
Fauci urges governors to delay reopening plans
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 00:38
Number of Coronavirus Infections in US Passes 3 Million
00:03:27
COVID-19 Pandemic
Number of Coronavirus Infections in US Passes 3 Million
There’s been a dramatic surge of cases in some of the biggest states in America: California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 22:44
Hena Tabassum, 20, at her house in Telinipara, two days after it was violently attacked by a Hindu mob during communal violence. The attackers threw Molotov cocktails to set it on fire and used a gas cylinder to trigger a big explosion. (Alex Simon/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Rumors Spark Communal Violence in India
Muslim homes were attacked and burned following claims that Muslims were infecting Hindus
Default Author Profile
By Shaikh Azizur Rahman
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 19:28
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Venezuela's Leader of Ruling Socialist Party Tests Positive for Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello leaves after a news conference in Caracas
COVID-19 Pandemic

Latin America, Caribbean ‘Hot Spot’ for Pandemic, UN Chief Says

A health worker checks the temperature to residents from surrounding communities heading to the weekly food market in Coata, 40…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Bolivia Interim President Self-Quarantines After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez, wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, waves during a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Reports Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases

Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Houston, Texas
COVID-19 Pandemic

Independent WHO Panel to Investigate Global COVID-19 Response

A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. According to the Ministry of Health…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power