COVID-19 Pandemic

What You Need to Know About the $1.9T COVID Bill 

By Associated Press
March 06, 2021 05:49 PM
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., praises his Democratic Caucus at a news conference just after the Senate narrowly…
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., praises his Democratic Caucus at a news conference just after the Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, at the Capitol in Washington, March 6, 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday came one step closer to his first major political victory: passage of his coronavirus economic relief package.

What is it? A $1.9 trillion bill that Democrats said would help the country defeat the coronavirus and repair the economy. Republicans say it is more expensive than necessary. The measure follows five earlier virus bills totaling about $4 trillion that Congress has enacted since last spring.

What is the latest? The Senate approved the pandemic relief package over Republican opposition Saturday by a party-line vote of 50-49.

What’s next? The Senate made several changes to the bill, which was passed earlier by the U.S. House. Now the bill returns to the House for final passage, which could come early next week.

How does it fight the pandemic? The bill contains about $14 billion to help distribute vaccines faster and get shots into arms quicker. It also provides $46 billion to expand federal, state and local testing, and enhance contact tracing.

What's in it for jobless Americans? It would extend the expanded unemployment benefits from the federal government through September 6 at $300 a week. The first $10,200 of jobless benefits would be nontaxable for households with incomes of less than $150,000.

What about health care? It would provide a 100% subsidy of COBRA health insurance premiums through September so that laid-off workers can remain on their employer health plans. It also would increase subsidies for insurance through the Affordable Care Act through the end of 2022.

Will there be subsidy checks? Yes, a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple who file jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000. The size of the check would shrink as incomes rise, with a hard cutoff at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.

What about schools? The bill calls for about $130 billion in additional help to schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The money would be used to modify classrooms to allow more social distancing, install ventilation systems and buy personal protective equipment. The money could also be used to increase the hiring of nurses and counselors and to provide summer school.

Will businesses receive help? It offers $25 billion in a new program aimed at restaurants and bars hurt by the pandemic. It also has $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, and it allows more nonprofits to apply for loans that are designed to help borrowers meet their payroll and operating costs and can potentially be forgiven.

Can it help renters and homeowners? It provides about $30 billion to help pay the rent and utilities for low-income households and people who are unemployed, and to provide vouchers and other support for people who are homeless. States and tribes would receive an additional $10 billion for homeowners who are struggling with mortgage payments because of the pandemic.

 
 

Related Stories

FILE - Senators are seen debating on the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 10, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
US Politics
Senate Passes $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill
50-49 vote falls along party lines in 100-member chamber 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 03/06/2021 - 01:32 AM
FILE - Signage is seen at the corporate headquarters of the U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck in Kenilworth, New Jersey, May 1, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Researchers Say COVID-19 Antiviral Shows Promise
Drug significantly reduces viral load in patients after five days of treatment, company says
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 03/06/2021 - 05:19 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

What You Need to Know About the $1.9T COVID Bill 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., praises his Democratic Caucus at a news conference just after the Senate narrowly…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Researchers Say COVID-19 Antiviral Shows Promise

FILE - Signage is seen at the corporate headquarters of the U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck in Kenilworth, New Jersey, May 1, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID Pandemic Worsening Gender Divide in Africa, WHO Says

FILE - A woman checks her phone in Yaounde, Cameroon, April 23, 2020. An International Crisis Group report has found hate speech spread through social media to be a major contributor to ethnic and political tensions in the country.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Malawi Receives First COVID Vaccine Shipment

From left to right, Rudolf Schwenk representing UNICEF Malawi, Health Minister Kumbize Kandodo Chiponda and Health Secretary Dr. Charles Mwansambo welcome the arrival of the vaccines in Lilongwe, March 5, 2021. (Courtesy Malawi Ministry of Health)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Stop ‘Fussing and Whining’ Over COVID Response, Says Brazil President

COVID-19 patients lie on beds at a field hospital built inside a sports coliseum in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power