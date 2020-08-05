COVID-19 Pandemic

White House, Democrats Aim to Have Coronavirus Aid Deal by End of Week

By VOA News
August 05, 2020 12:59 AM
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks with reporters about the coronavirus relief package negotiations, at the White House, July 23, 2020, in Washington.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks with reporters about the coronavirus relief package negotiations, at the White House, July 23, 2020, in Washington.

White House officials and top congressional Democrats plan to meet again Wednesday as they aim to agree on a new coronavirus aid package by the end of the week. 

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said after 90 minutes of negotiations Tuesday that the goal was to finalize the proposal in the coming days in order to allow for a vote in Congress next week. 

Wednesday will be the third straight day of talks between Mnuchin, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. 

“We really went down issue by issue by issue, slogging through,” Schumer said after Tuesday’s session. “They made some concessions, which we appreciated.  We made some concessions, which they appreciated.  We are still far away on a lot of the important issues, but we’re continuing to go at it.” 

Meadows called the Tuesday meeting “probably the most productive meeting we've had to date."

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, right, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrive at the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol to resume talks on a COVID-19 relief bill, Aug. 1, 2020, in Washington.

The two sides have been divided by the size of their proposed aid packages, with Democrats calling for $3.4 trillion in new spending and Republicans wanting to limit it to $1 trillion.   

Among the items under discussion are sending out another round of stimulus payments, helping renters avoid eviction, aiding the Postal Service and action to address $600-per-week federal unemployment payments that expired last week.   

Republican leaders have proposed passing a smaller aid package that addresses some items while leaving negotiations on others for later. Democrats have dismissed that approach, arguing instead that the federal government needs to take big action to confront the economic challenges facing the country.   

The White House criticized Democrats for blocking passage of a short-term bill Friday that would have extended the unemployment benefits for seven days, giving congressional leaders more time to negotiate.   

“That should tell you exactly where the Democrats stand,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a briefing Tuesday.   

But Democrats are aware they have a better negotiating position since Senate Republican leadership needs their votes for passage.   

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Tuesday he would not have full Republican support as he did in March when Congress quickly agreed on a massive aid package addressing the beginning of the crisis.  

“If we're looking for a total consensus among Republican senators, you’re not going to find it," McConnell told reporters Tuesday. “So, we do have divisions about what to do. What we're hoping for here is a bipartisan proposal negotiated by the president of the United States and his team and the Democratic majority in the House to sign a bill into law that can appeal to a significant percentage of Republicans.”   

Mnuchin signaled some flexibility Monday, telling reporters, "We're open to a bigger package if we can reach an agreement.” 

Related Stories

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, speaks as he stands next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif.,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
White House, Democrats Cite Some Progress Toward Coronavirus Aid Deal
Discussions include potential extension of unemployment benefits, new stimulus payments
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 01:13
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Number of Young People with COVID Soars

A server wears a face covering while delivering a drink to a patron sitting in an outside dining area at a restaurant as…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Kids, COVID-19 and the Classroom

Default Content Teaser
USA

NYC Health Commissioner Resigns Over City’s COVID Response

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, is shown with Dr. Oxiris Barbot, commissioner…
USA

No Masks, No Distance: Pandemic Wedding Horrors for Vendors

FILE - People wearing face masks pass by newlyweds kissing as they pose for wedding photos.
USA

US County Pledges Probe Into Health Worker's Coronavirus Death

Roland Mack holds a poster with pictures and messages made by family members in memory of his sister, Chantee Mack, in District…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power