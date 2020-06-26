COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Calls for Billions to Combat Coronavirus 

By VOA News
Updated June 26, 2020 03:59 PM
Security officers hold flowers given to them as a gesture of gratitude at the end of a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of…
Security officers hold flowers given to them as a gesture of gratitude at the end of a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, June 26, 2020.

The World Health Organization needs more than $30 billion over the next year to develop and produce COVID-19 tests, vaccines and other treatments, the organization said Friday. 

A WHO-led coalition focused on containing the spread of the coronavirus hopes to use the funds to speed up efforts to assist low- and middle-income (LMIC) countries by the middle of next year. 

The WHO said in a statement Friday that plans include “the accelerated development, equitable allocation, and scaled up delivery of 500 million tests to LMICs by mid-2021, 245 million courses of treatments to LMICs by mid-2021, and 2 billion vaccine doses, of which 1 billion will be purchased for LMICs, by the end of 2021.”  

Hugo, 3, has his temperature taken by a teacher as he arrives at Cobi kindergarten in Barcelona, Spain, June 26, 2020.

India reported close to a half million confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday with 17,296 new infections, its biggest 24-hour increase. The spike has prompted a delay in the resumption of regular train services until August 12. 

A coronavirus state of emergency in Thailand that critics maintain has been used to suppress political dissent may be extended next week. The cabinet is scheduled to decide on whether to extend it on Tuesday. The state of emergency empowers the government to censor the media, disperse gatherings and implement curfews. 

In the U.S., a single-day record for new infections was set for a second straight day Thursday. U.S. states reported 39,327 new cases, according to the Washington Post,  the highest one-day total since the outbreak began in December. 

Healthcare workers put a vial containing a test swab into a bag after testing a driver at a drive-through coronavirus testing site outside of Hard Rock Stadium, June 26, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in coronavirus cases, with more than 2.4 million, about one-fourth of all infections worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.  The U.S. is also the world leader in COVID-19 deaths, with over 124,400.   

On Friday, the U.S. coronavirus task force held its first public briefing in nearly two months.  Vice President Mike Pence said 16 states are experiencing increases in infections and 34 states have recently reported stabilizing numbers of new cases. 

Pence said the federal government is focusing on surges in Southern states and encouraged people to comply with local, state and federal guidelines to avert further spread of the virus. 

Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health on May 14, 2019, in Washington.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rick Bright, a top U.S. government medical researcher, has charged the Trump administration of advancing what he called a “coordinated effort” to punish him for exposing what he said is a bungled response to the coronavirus.  

Bright filed a new complaint with the federal watchdog agency to which government whistleblowers can turn.  Bright, the former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, said in his complaint he had been downgraded to a much lesser role in the National Institutes of Health that cut him off from work related to the coronavirus.   

The top U.S. infectious disease expert said on CNN Friday the White House Coronavirus Task Force is considering testing groups of people at one time.  

The proposal, which Dr. Anthony Fauci first mentioned to the Washington Post, is under consideration after President Donald Trump recently said he asked that testing be slowed down because more testing would reveal more infections. 

Related Stories

Shoppers carry their bags past a hand sanitizing station at the Village Pointe shopping mall in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 16,…
Economy & Business
US Consumer Spending Rebounds; Falling Income, Surging COVID-19 Cases Loom
Income is expected to decline further as millions lose their unemployment checks starting next month
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 13:58
DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute
Science & Health
20 Years On, Human Genome Project Helps Drive COVID-19 Research
Genome-reading machines repurposed to test patient samples for coronavirus
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 03:10
A screenshot of the COVID19 Earth Observation Dash Board, June 25, 2020. (Courtesy eodashboard.org)
COVID-19 Pandemic
US, Europe, Japan Space Agencies Announce COVID-19 'Dashboard'
Web-based tool provides global views – from space – of COVID-19 impact
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 13:54
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Calls for Billions to Combat Coronavirus 

Security officers hold flowers given to them as a gesture of gratitude at the end of a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Is a 2nd Wave of the Coronavirus Coming?

People enjoy in a snack bar in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Spain ended a national state of emergency after three…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Florida Bans On-site Drinking at Bars as COVID-19 Numbers Spike

Lines of cars wait at a coronavirus testing site outside of Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Governors Who Quickly Reopened Backpedal as Virus Surges

Contact tracers, from left to right, Christella Uwera, Dishell Freeman and Alejandra Camarillo work at Harris County Public…
Economy & Business

American Airlines Warns Flights May Be More Crowded in July

Travelers check in at the American Airline ticket counter at Greater Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday, May 7, 2020…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power