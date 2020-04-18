COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in Africa Soar

By VOA News
April 18, 2020 02:20 AM
Shoppers queue to stock up on groceries at a Makro Store at Strubens Valley, ahead of a nationwide lockdown for 21 to try to…
FILE - Shoppers line up for groceries at a Makro Store at Strubens Valley, ahead of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 24, 2020.

The World Health Organization reported Friday that COVID-19 cases in Africa have increased 51 percent and deaths have jumped 60 percent.

Speaking at a conference in Geneva, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s director-general, said the figures could be even higher if testing were adequate.

As of Friday, according to official figures, Algeria, with more than 360 deaths so far, is the African country with the highest number of fatalities. Egypt comes in second with more than 200.  Morocco has reported 135 deaths and South Africa 50.

African countries have confirmed a total of 19,334 infections since the virus emerged in China in late December.

Although, so far, Africa has suffered less than other regions from COVID-19, health officials fear the situation is deteriorating.

Tedros also addressed the issue of reopening so-called wet markets, open-air marketplaces almost everywhere in the world where vendors sell fresh meat, fish, produce and other perishable goods.

"Wet markets, as you know, are an important source of affordable food and livelihood for millions of people all over the world,” he said. “But in many places, they have been poorly regulated and poorly maintained. WHO's position is that when these markets are allowed to reopen, it should only be on the condition that they conform to stringent food safety and hygiene standards. Governments must rigorously enforce bans on the sale and trade of wildlife for food."

Although the origin of COVID-19 is yet to be determined, some scientists suspect the virus was transmitted to humans from animals at a wet market in Wuhan, China.

Related Stories

A volunteer from the Rays of Light NGO (R) delivers food and cleaning products to an elderly woman (L) living alone in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
World Bank, IMF: Africa Still Needs $44 Billion to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic
Experts fear continent's notoriously weak health systems won't be able to stop spread of COVID-19
AFP logo
By AFP
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 20:20
00:02:43
COVID-19 Pandemic
Virtual Pharmacies Aim to Ease South Africa’s HIV Burden, COVID-19 Threat
Health care advocates seek broader use of automatic pharmaceutical dispensaries, where patients can get their pills without making human contact
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 14:00
An elderly wears a face mask as she joins informal traders and waste-pickers queueing during a food distribution outside the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Africa Could See 300,000 Coronavirus Deaths This Year
The continent has more than 18,000 confirmed virus cases but Africa is weeks behind Europe in the pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 07:44
In this photo taken Thursday, March 19, 2020, farm worker Josephine Nyangaresi cuts roses to be thrown away at Maridadi Flowers…
Africa
East African Flower Industry Wilts as Sales to Europe Dry Up
Tens of thousands of jobs are increasingly in danger in East African flower exporting countries like Kenya and Ethiopia
Marthe van der Wolf
By Marthe van der Wolf
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 15:45
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in Africa Soar

Shoppers queue to stock up on groceries at a Makro Store at Strubens Valley, ahead of a nationwide lockdown for 21 to try to…
VOA News on Iran

Relatives of Jailed Iranian Activists Anguished by Virus Risk in Prison Visits

Undated image shared on social media of Tehran's Evin prison, where some Iranian Baha'is have been detained in recent years for activities linked to practicing their faith.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Pledges New Financial Aid to Help Pakistan Fight Virus 

Policemen wearing facemasks stand guard outside a closed mosque during Friday prayers on a government-imposed nationwide…
Extremism Watch

Spread of Coronavirus in India Has Ignited Intolerance Toward Minority Muslims

Volunteers of the Diocese of Amritsar Church of North India distribute facemasks to people during a government-imposed…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Announces $19 Billion for US Farmers Hurt by Coronavirus 

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue speaks to reporters at an Ag Policy Summit during a visit Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 to Decatur, Ill. Perdue has sought to assuage farmers' fears of financial problems after China halted purchases of U.S. farm…