COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Accelerate

By VOA News
July 01, 2020 03:36 PM
Women wearing protective face masks pass an advertisement promoting awareness of the coronavirus outbreak at a shopping mall in…
Women wearing protective face masks walk by an advertisement promoting awareness of the coronavirus outbreak at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 1, 2020.

The World Health Organization warned Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to accelerate worldwide and countries must use a comprehensive approach to bring it under control. 

At an online briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there were more than 160,000 new cases of coronavirus confirmed every day in the past week. He said 60 percent of all cases reported during the entire pandemic have come in the past month. 

He said the nations that have used a “comprehensive” approach to the virus, using all the tools and resources at their disposal, have done the best job of bringing the virus under control.  

Tedros urged nations to “find, isolate, test and care for every case; trace and quarantine every contact; equip and train health workers and educate and empower communities to protect themselves and others."  

He said countries that use a more fragmented approach “face a long, hard road ahead.” But Tedros added that one of the lessons of the pandemic is that “no matter what situation a country is in, it can be turned around.” 

He said while the COVID pandemic is a scientific challenge, it is also a test of character. “We must act in the interests of global solidarity and our shared humanity. We have a shared responsibility to ensure that all people have access to the tools to protect themselves, especially those who are most at risk,” he said. 

More than 10.5 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and more than 510,000 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center. 

 

