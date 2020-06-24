COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Expects Confirmed COVID Cases to Hit 10M Within Week

By VOA News
June 24, 2020 03:29 PM
A health worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 rapid antigen test as other waits , in New Delhi, India,…
A health worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 rapid antigen test as others wait, in New Delhi, India, June 24, 2020.

The World Health Organization expects that within the week, the 10 millionth case of COVID will have been confirmed.

Speaking Wednesday at his regular briefing from Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that in the first month of the pandemic, there were fewer than 10,000 COVID cases reported to his organization, and in the last month, there have been almost 4 million.

SÃO PAULO, SP - 23.06.2020: RECORDE MORTES COVID 19 EM SP - Coveiros work at the burial of a victim of Covid-19 at Cemitério…
Latin America is World’s New Coronavirus Epicenter 
Death toll in region surpasses 100,000  

Tedros called the expected 10 million-case milestone a “sobering reminder” that there is an urgent responsibility to do everything possible available to stop the spread of the virus.

Tedros also said the WHO supported the decision made this week by the government of Saudi Arabia week to limit the number of pilgrims who can participate in this year's hajj. He said that while he understood it was not an easy decision to make, it was “another example of the hard choices that all countries must make to put health first."

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in their holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2019…
Saudi Arabia to Hold ‘Very Limited' Hajj Due to Virus 
The kingdom's Ministry of Hajj said only people of various nationalities already residing in the country would be allowed to perform the large pilgrimage, which is set to begin this year at the end of July

He said that as some countries start to reopen their societies and economies, questions about how to hold gatherings of large numbers of people safely have become increasingly important."

Related Stories

A lab technician holds a bottle containing results for a COVID-19 vaccine at a testing center run by Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi Province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Africa Seeks Equitable Access to Any COVID-19 Vaccine 
 African leaders rally calling for investment to manufacture a serum at an affordable price as number of infections on continent surpasses 321,000 cases
Simon Marks
By Simon Marks
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 14:02
Men look on from a window to personell of a mobile testing unit of the German Red Cross and the German army (Bundeswehr), prior…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Pandemic Still Growing, WHO Says
Germany, South Africa and India consider reimposing lockdowns as they prepare to treat an influx of new cases
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 20:45
Kindergarten students from the Wichuthit school wearing face masks attend a rehearsal social distancing and measures to prevent…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Harming 600 Million Children in South Asia, UNICEF Says 
The pandemic is unraveling decades of health, education and other progress in South Asia 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 16:17
People sit in front of a pub that sells take-out drinks, in London, Britain, June 23, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Further Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells Parliament restaurants, pubs, most 'leisure facilities' will reopen July 4
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 13:20
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Expects Confirmed COVID Cases to Hit 10M Within Week

A health worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 rapid antigen test as other waits , in New Delhi, India,…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Twitter Tackles Violent Upsurge Against Women in Lockdown

March to demand more equality and the end of violence against women in Zurich
COVID-19 Pandemic

Some States Break Virus Records as US Caseload Grows Anew

Children receive temperature checks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Carls Family YMCA summer camp
Economy & Business

IMF Downgrades Outlook for Global Economy in Face of Virus

Impoverished Indians stand in queues to receive free food in Hyderabad, India, Friday, March 27, 2020. Some of India's legions…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Africa Seeks Equitable Access to Any COVID-19 Vaccine 

A lab technician holds a bottle containing results for a COVID-19 vaccine at a testing center run by Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi Province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power