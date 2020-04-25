COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: Having Had COVID Does Not Protect From Reinfection

By VOA News
April 25, 2020 08:51 AM

The World Health Organization says there is no evidence that people who have had COVID-19 have antibodies that protect them from being infected with the virus.   

WHO, in a statement Friday,  warned against governments that have suggested issuing “immunity passports” or “risk-free certificates” which would allow people to return to work or travel in the belief that their antibodies would protect them from re-infection.  

“People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice,” WHO said.  “The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission.”

There are now nearly 3 million COVID cases worldwide, with more than 197,000 deaths.

 

COVID-19 Pandemic

