COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Marks One Year Since Declaring COVID-19 Emergency 

By VOA News
January 29, 2021 02:53 PM
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of…
FILE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, speaks in Geneva, Jan. 21, 2021.

The World Health Organization is marking the one-year anniversary of its declaration of a “public health emergency of international concern” regarding COVID-19 by urging the global community to take action to bring the pandemic under control.

At the agency’s regular COVID-19 briefing Friday at its headquarters in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that a year ago Saturday, there were fewer than 100 cases of the disease and no deaths outside China.

This week, the world passed 100 million reported cases and is approaching 2.2 million deaths.  Tedros said he told the world a year ago that there was a “window of opportunity" to prevent the widespread transmission of the virus. He added, “Some countries heeded that call; some did not.”

Tedros said vaccines have given the world another window of opportunity to bring the pandemic under control, and it must not be squandered by not sharing vaccines equitably among rich and poor nations.

"The pandemic has exposed and exploited the inequalities of our world. There is now the real danger that the very tools that could help to end the pandemic – vaccines – may exacerbate those same inequalities,” the WHO chief said.

Tedros has spoken out against what he calls “vaccine nationalism” — the hoarding of available vaccines by the world’s richest nations while the poorer nations must “sit and wait.”

“When a village is on fire, it makes no sense for a small group of people to hoard all the extinguishers to defend their own houses,” said Tedros. “The fire will be put out faster if everyone has an extinguisher and works together.”

Tedros challenged the world’s government and industry leaders to work together to ensure that in the first 100 days of 2021, the vaccination of health workers and older people is underway in all countries. He also called on those governments to share their excess doses with the WHO-organized COVAX vaccine cooperative, which distributes vaccine to poor nations.

“Vaccine nationalism might serve short-term political goals. But it’s ultimately shortsighted and self-defeating,” he said.

 

Related Stories

Thailand's Economy Struggles with Second COVID Wave
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thai Economy Struggles Amid COVID Second Wave
Collapse of vital tourism industry has deprived millions of their livelihoods
Default Author Profile
By Vijitra Duangdee
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 11:14 AM
A Covid-19 AstraZenaca vaccine is prepared at the NHS Nightingale facility at the Excel Centre, London, Monday Jan. 11, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic
German Health Minister Expects Approval of AstraZenaca COVID-19 Vaccine
Jens Spahn says vaccine use could be restricted because data regarding use on elderly 'insufficient'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 09:25 AM
Immigrant Farm Workers Line Up for COVID-19 Vaccines in US
00:02:06
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Immigrant Farm Workers Line Up for COVID-19 Vaccines
Farm workers critical to food supply chain, experts say
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 02:26 AM
Healthy Living, COVID VARIANT, S1, E80
00:15:00
Has COVID-19 Changed Itself?
This week on Healthy Living, we look into the emergence of COVID-19 variants in Britain, South Africa, and Nigeria.
Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By Linord Moudou
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 08:57 PM
People as the arrive and departure with taxies at the vaccination center against the COVID-19 disease in the district Treptow…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Works, But Less So Against Variants
It’s 89% effective based on early findings from a British study
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/28/2021 - 08:54 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Dubai Blamed for Virus Cases Abroad; Questions Swirl at Home

Tourists look at the skyline at sunset, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Since becoming one of the world…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Marks One Year Since Declaring COVID-19 Emergency 

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Drug Regulator Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine for Emergency Use

FILE PHOTO: An employee in personal protective equipment (PPE) removes vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic

Johnson & Johnson One-dose Vaccine 66% Successful

FILE PHOTO: Reuters senior correspondent Aislinn Laing prepares to give a blood sample at a medical facility before receiving a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thai Economy Struggles Amid COVID Second Wave

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power