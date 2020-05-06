WHO Officials Warn of New COVID Lockdowns Without Careful Reopening

As more nations ease COVID-19 lockdowns, World Health Organization (WHO) officials warn mismanaging that transition risks a return to restrictions.

Speaking at the regular WHO briefing in Geneva Wednesday, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that easing restrictions requires a careful, “phased approach,” and without it, the risk of a return to lockdown restrictions is “very real.”

He said the pandemic has shown the value of strong national health systems, which he says are the best defense not only against pandemics, but all the health threats faced every day throughout the world. Yet, he said more than five billion people around the world will lack access to health care in the next 10 years.

WHO Emergency Program head Dr. Michael Ryan was asked about some countries – like Germany and Turkey – which have decided to allow soccer leagues to resume play. He said the WHO would be glad to help those countries with risk management advice regarding the best way for those sports to proceed.

Ryan added everyone wants to see sports return and a return to normal, social and economic lives. The question, he says, is what are the risks and how are they being managed.