COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Rates Its COVID-19 Efforts

By VOA News
May 22, 2020 01:48 PM
This handout image provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on May 22, 2020 in Geneva shows WHO Director-General Tedros…
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends the 147th session of the WHO Executive Board held virtually by videoconference, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, May 22, 2020, in this image provided by the World Health Organization in Geneva.

The World Health Organization director-general told the agency's executive board Friday it has a $900 million gap in funds for its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In its first virtual meeting, the board and its newly-elected chairman, Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, heard Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus say the WHO had worked "day and night" to coordinate a global response to the pandemic.

Tedros said the WHO published its first comprehensive package of guidance on COVID-19 on January 10, and said it has since issued "almost 100 technical documents."

He said the organization has held more than 50 news briefings and worked with multiple high-tech platforms, including Facebook, Google and Instagram, to fight what he called the "info-demic" of misinformation about the coronavirus that has spread throughout the world.

Since February, he said the WHO has convened more than 400 researchers worldwide to "identify research priorities," and that they are tracking more than 700 clinical trials globally.

Also during the virtual meeting, executive board chairman Vardhan led a standing ovation for all the "frontline workers" who have risked their lives during the pandemic. Along with doctors, nurses and other health care professionals, he included sanitation workers, journalists and security personnel of all types. 
 

Related Stories

Russia's Emergencies Ministry members wearing personal protective equipment spray disinfectant near a gift kiosk at the Kievsky Railway Station amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Moscow. (Credit: Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout)
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Will Be ‘Constant Threat’ Until Vaccine Found, WHO Envoy Says
Dr. David Nabarro says protective measures likely to become part of life 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 10:13
President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves a meeting with restaurant industry executives about the coronavirus response, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Threatens Permanent Cut to WHO Funding
President has been critical of agency, saying it is favorable to China
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 04:00
Ghebreyesus, WHO director general attends virtual 73rd World Health Assembly in Geneva
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Chief Pledges Independent Evaluation of Agency’s COVID-19 Response
Pledge follows oversight advisory committee report
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 16:53
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Rates Its COVID-19 Efforts

This handout image provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on May 22, 2020 in Geneva shows WHO Director-General Tedros…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Drug Touted by Trump as COVID-19 Treatment Tied to Increased Death Risk, Study Finds

President Donald Trump tells reporters that he is taking zinc and hydroxychloroquine during a meeting with restaurant industry…
South & Central Asia

India Struggles with Twin Challenges of Cyclone and Pandemic

Residents salvage their belongings from the rubble of a damaged house in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in South 24 Parganas
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN: Yemen on Brink of Disaster as COVID-19 Spreads

FILE - Security officers wearing protective masks stand on a street during a 24-hour curfew amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Sanaa, Yemen, May 6, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Accelerates Across Latin America, India, Pakistan

A woman reacts as a health care worker wearing protective gear takes a swab to test for the coronavirus, in a residential area, in Ahmedabad, India, May 22, 2020.