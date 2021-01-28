COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Team Investigating Coronavirus Origin Begins Work

By VOA News
January 28, 2021 04:31 AM
Workers wave to the team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their quarantine and prepare to leave the…
Workers wave to the team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their quarantine and prepare to leave the quarantine hotel by bus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Jan. 28, 2021.

World Health Organization investigators exited a two-week quarantine Thursday in Wuhan, China, to begin their work in search of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The international team boarded a bus after exiting their hotel in the afternoon.

China, which for months rejected calls for an international probe, has pledged adequate access for the researchers. The team is expected to spend several weeks interviewing people from research institutes, hospitals and a market linked to many of the first cases.

The WHO has said the purpose of the mission is not to assign blame for the pandemic but to figure out how it started in order to better prevent and combat future outbreaks of disease.

“We are looking for the answers here that may save us in the future, not culprits and not people to blame,” Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergencies official, said earlier this month.

The novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan in late 2019 and has since spread across the world, infecting more than 100 million people and killing about 2.1 million.

More than 120 countries have called for an independent investigation into the origins of the virus, with many governments accusing China of not doing enough to contain its spread.

"It's imperative that we get to the bottom of the early days of the pandemic in China, and we've been supportive of an international investigation that we feel should be robust and clear," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

There continue to be concerns in many countries about access to and supplies of the vaccines that have been developed to protect people from COVID-19.

Japan’s top government spokesperson said Thursday that AstraZeneca will make more than 90 million doses of its vaccine in Japan.

"We believe it is very important to be able to produce the vaccines domestically," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

Like many countries already carrying out vaccination campaigns, Japan plans to prioritize front-line medical workers when it begins administering the shots in late February.

Japan has arranged to buy 120 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The vaccine requires a two-shot regiment for each person.

The European Union and AstraZeneca have clashed this week after the company said it would have to cut planned deliveries to the EU due to production delays.

EU officials are demanding the doses be delivered on time and have threatened to put export controls on vaccines made in EU territory.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that EU President Ursula von der Leyen assured him any EU actions would not affect shipments to Canada.

Another source of widespread concern is a number of variants of the virus that have been discovered.

Colombia says it will ban flights from Brazil starting Friday because of a variant circulating there.

Colombian President Ivan Duque said the measure would be in place for 30 days. Anyone who recently arrived in Colombia from Brazil is also being required to quarantine for two weeks.

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photograph taken on August 29, 2020, Tanzania's incumbent President and presidential candidate of ruling…
Africa
Tanzanian President Expresses Doubt on Coronavirus Vaccines
John Magufuli has instructed health minister to promote local herbs to remedy COVID-19 symptoms
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 07:04 PM
Medical workers transport a patient from an ambulance at the Royal London Hospital amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease…
The Infodemic: Coronavirus Isn't Listed as Cause of Death for Every Person Who Dies in the UK
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 03:07 PM
Spain Struggles to Contain Third Coronavirus Wave
00:02:00
COVID-19 Pandemic
Spain Struggles to Contain Third Coronavirus Wave
 Vaccine delays and new virus strains threaten recovery
Default Author Profile
By Alfonso Beato
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 01:07 PM
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a victim of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
World Surpasses 100 Million Coronavirus Cases 
Peru, South Korea work to control outbreaks 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 07:23 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Team Investigating Coronavirus Origin Begins Work

Workers wave to the team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their quarantine and prepare to leave the…
Africa

Report: Guinea Worm Disease Cases Drop Despite COVID-19 Restrictions

Aug. 17, 2005. Nigeria. A Nigerian adolescent demonstrates one technique used for filtering water to remove water fleas that carry Guinea worm larva. The Carter Center assists the Nigerian Ministry of Health in distributing water filters to protect p...
Africa

Tanzanian President Expresses Doubt on Coronavirus Vaccines

(FILES) In this file photograph taken on August 29, 2020, Tanzania's incumbent President and presidential candidate of ruling…
USA

No Mardi Gras Parades, So Thousands Make 'House Floats'

Designer, Caroline Thomas looks at a house decorated like a parade float in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. All around the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

As UK Hits 100,000 COVID Deaths, Government Vows to 'Learn Lessons'

Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power