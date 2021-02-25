COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Urges Authorities to Prioritize ‘Long COVID’ Sufferers

By VOA News
February 25, 2021 09:29 AM
Hans Kluge, World Health Organization regional director for Europe, attends a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail…
At a virtual news conference Feb 25, 2021, WHO’s Europeandirector Hans Kluge released a policy brief that documents how different countries in the region have responded to patients who suffer long-term COVID-19 symptoms.

The World Health Organization said Thursday that one in 10 COVID-19 patients experience persistent ill health 12 weeks after having had the virus and urged health authorities to take their situation seriously.

At a virtual news conference Thursday, WHO’s Europe division released a policy brief that documents how different countries in the region have responded to patients who suffer long-term COVID-19 symptoms.

WHO European director Hans Kluge said so-called “long COVID” can bring symptoms that include severe fatigue, chest pain, heart inflammation, headache, forgetfulness, depression, loss of smell, recurrent fever, diarrhea and ringing in the ears. 
 
The policy brief says available data shows about one in four people with COVID-19 show symptoms about a month after testing positive, while one in 10 experience symptoms after 12 weeks.

Kluge said, “The sufferers of post-COVID conditions need to be heard if we are to understand the long-term consequences and recovery from COVID-19.” He said it is important for policymakers to consider such long-term patients as part of the response to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.  

Kluge added long-term sufferers are a priority for the WHO and should be for every health authority.

Kluge also said there were fewer than one million new COVID-19 cases in Europe for the second consecutive week as transmission continues to slow. He said new cases have declined by almost half since the beginning of the year, which he credited to countries that have implemented new measures to slow transmission.

But Kluge warned that COVID-19 continues to spread at very high rates across Europe, with two variants of concern continuing to displace other variants.

Related Stories

Edgar Barbaran exchanges a small, empty oxygen tank for a large one as he waits since the previous day for a refill shop to open in Callao, Peru, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO, UNITAID Form Task Force to Secure Oxygen for COVID Patients
Effort seeks to raise funds to provide access to oxygen for poor countries
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 03:30 PM
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Chief Tells Rich Nations: ‘Don’t Undermine COVAX’
Tedros says rich nations’ deals are hurting vaccine cooperative efforts
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 02:35 PM
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk at an outdoor shopping area in Beijing,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO: ‘Growing Movement Behind Vaccine Equity’
Merkel: Pandemic will not end until world is vaccinated
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 02/20/2021 - 05:52 AM
Biden Pledges $4B to WHO’s COVAX Vaccine Cooperative
00:02:22
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Pledges $4B to WHO’s COVAX Vaccine Cooperative
US president says ‘America is back’ at virtual G-7, Munich Security Conference
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 06:13 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Urges Authorities to Prioritize ‘Long COVID’ Sufferers

Hans Kluge, World Health Organization regional director for Europe, attends a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine as Effective in General Use as in Trials, Israeli Researchers Say 

Israelis show their "green pass" (proof of being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus) before entering the Green Pass…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Sniffer Dogs Learn to Detect COVID-19

This dog is training to identify the scent associated with COVID-19 in canisters at BioScent in Myakka City, Florida. (Courtesy of BioScent)
COVID-19 Pandemic

France Weighs More COVID-19 Restrictions as Infections, Hospitalizations Rise

People sunbathe at the Tuileries garden in Paris, as temperatures hit 19 degrees Celsius (62 Fahrenheit) Wednesday, Feb. 24,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

One-Shot Vaccine Protects Against COVID, US Government Says

(FILES) This file illustration photo taken on November 17, 2020 shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power