WHO Urges Rich Countries to Donate More COVID Vaccine to Poorer Countries

By VOA News
Updated May 14, 2021 11:13 PM
FILE - Workers load boxes of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, part of the Covax program, into a truck after they arrived by plane at the Ivato International Airport in Antananarivo, Madagascar, May 8, 2021.

The World Health Organization appealed to wealthy countries Friday to scrap plans to inoculate young people with COVID-19 vaccine in favor of donating it to poorer countries.

“I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to #COVAX,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual coronavirus meeting in Geneva.

France and Sweden started donating doses to COVAX after vaccinating their priority populations, unlike the U.S. and Canada, both of which started inoculating adolescents in recent weeks.

A WHO official said, however, that negotiations are under way to get the U.S. to share doses with poorer countries to help ensure all countries are adequately protected.

“We’re on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first,” Tedros said, adding, “a combination of public health measures and vaccination” is the only solution.

A growing number of U.S. state officials said Friday that they will follow new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to stop wearing masks in most public places. The governors of New York, Colorado and Washington were the latest to announce an end to mask requirements in most indoor settings.

In addition, Walmart said Friday that fully vaccinated employees will not need to wear a mask at work starting Tuesday, following the CDC guidelines. It also said that vaccinated customers could shop without a mask starting Tuesday.

The CDC issued the new guidelines Thursday, noting that masks will still be required on all forms of public transportation, as well as in hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

FILE - People protest the Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid the coronavirus outbreak, around Olympic Stadium (National Stadium) as an Olympic test event for athletics is held inside the venue in Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo.

"We have all longed for this moment — when we can get back to some sense of normalcy," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC.

In India, 4,000 people died from the coronavirus for the third straight day and total infections crossed 24 million.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government is "on a war footing" to combat the virus. Modi has been under pressure to impose a national lockdown to try to stem the spread of the disease.

India reported 343,144 new infections Friday from the prior 24 hours, below last week's peak of 414,188.

Only the United States has more COVID-19 cases than India, but public health officials say India’s coronavirus numbers are likely undercounted.

In Germany, officials classified Britain as a coronavirus risk area because of the emergence there of a variant of the coronavirus first detected in India.

China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including the first local transmissions in more than three weeks.

In Japan, a petition with more than 350,000 signatures, calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics, was submitted Friday to the Olympic and Paralympic committee chiefs, as well as Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

Japan is experiencing a surge in cases in various locations, including Tokyo where the Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.

"Precious medical resources would need to be diverted to the Olympics if it's held," said "Stop Tokyo Olympics" campaign organizer Kenji Utsunomiya.

Japanese officials seem determined to push ahead with plans to open the games, which were canceled last year because of the COVID outbreak.

"Though there is a global pandemic, it is important to hold safe and secure Tokyo 2020 Games," Governor Koike said recently.

