East Asia Pacific

25 Dead, 55 Rescued After Boats Capsize in Philippines

By Associated Press
August 4, 2019 03:44 AM
Coast guard rescuers and volunteers carry a victim after being retrieved from the waters off Guimaras, Aug. 4, 2019 in Iloilo province in central Philippines.
Coast guard rescuers and volunteers carry a victim after being retrieved from the waters off Guimaras, Aug. 4, 2019 in Iloilo province in central Philippines.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Rescuers plucked more bodies from rough seas where three ferry boats capsized after being buffeted by fierce wind and waves off two central Philippine provinces, bringing the death toll to 25 with six missing, police said Sunday.

Regional police spokesman Joem Javier said the dead were mostly passengers of two ferries that flipped over in sudden gusts of wind and powerful waves Saturday off Guimaras and Iloilo provinces. Fifty-five other passengers and crew were rescued.

A third ferry, which was not carrying any passengers, also capsized in the Iloilo Strait but its four crewmen survived, Javier said.

Survivors recounted how the sky suddenly turned dark midway on their trip followed by strong wind and rain that battered their ferries.

A rescue worker carries a survivor after three ferry boats capsized in bad weather off central Philippines, Aug. 3, 2019.

Authorities wondered why a third ferry was allowed to sail about three hours after two other ferries overturned almost at the same time in bad weather.

Forecasters have warned of heavy monsoon rains, thunderstorms and rain-triggered landslides amid a tropical depression more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) off the country’s eastern coast.

Classes and work were suspended in metropolitan Manila Friday and Saturday amid heavy rains and flooding, which caused intense traffic jams in low-lying areas in the capital.

About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippines each year, making the archipelago that lies on the Pacific typhoon and earthquake belt one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Related Stories

Firemen attempt to get migrants to come down from a ferry funnel on March 3, 2019 in French port of Calais, after migrants hoping to reach Britain scrambled aboard a cross-Channel ferry, sparking a vast police sweep of the ship.
Europe
At Least 48 Migrants Detained on Calais Ferry
More than 100 migrants broke into the dock area of the port of Calais in France late Saturday and at least 50 of them attempted to race onboard a cross-Channel ferry that had arrived from Dover, England.According to official sources, at least 48 of the refugees were apprehended, dashing their hopes of reaching England on the vessel's return trip. The French news agency (AFP) put the number of arrests at 63.French law enforcement took the detained migrants by bus to Calais…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
March 04, 2019
An aerial view of one of several landslides in Camarines Sur province in the Bicol region south of the main island of Luzon, is seen as President Rodrigo Duterte conducts an inspection, Jan. 4, 2019, in the Philippines.
East Asia Pacific
Philippines Storm Toll Rises to 126
The death toll from a storm that devastated the Philippines shortly after Christmas rose to 126, authorities said Sunday, adding landslides caused by torrential rain were the top cause.The storm hit central and eastern Philippine islands Dec. 29 and caused massive flooding and landslides. More than 100 people died in the mountainous Bicol region southeast of Manila, regional disaster officials said. 
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
January 06, 2019
A destroyed house is seen after a tropical depression descended upon Daet, Camarines Norte, the Philippines, Dec. 30, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
Storm Kicks off Deadly Floods, Landslides in Philippines
At least 22 people have died because of landslides and flooding triggered by a tropical cyclone that brought heavy rains to central Philippines, a disaster agency official said Sunday.The people, including a 3-year-old boy, were reported dead as of Sunday morning, said disaster agency spokesman Edgar Posadas, after a tropical cyclone barreled through the eastern Visayas and Bicol regions on Saturday."The wind was not strong but it caused flooding and landslides," Posadas…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press