East Asia Pacific

4 Dead, Thousands Displaced in Flooding in Indonesia’s Capital

By Associated Press
January 01, 2020 06:01 AM
A rescue team evacuates locals on an inflatable boat during a flood after heavy rain in Bekasi, near Jakarta, Indonesia January…
A rescue team evacuates locals on an inflatable boat during a flood after heavy rain in Bekasi, near Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 1 2020. (Antara Foto/Saptono/via Reuters)

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Severe flooding hit Indonesia’s capital as residents were celebrating New Year’s, killing at least four people, displacing thousands and forcing the closure of a domestic airport.

Tens of thousands of revelers in Jakarta were soaked by torrential rains as they waited for New Year’s Eve fireworks. 

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said Wednesday that monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged at least 90 neighborhoods.

Wibowo said the dead included a 16-year-old high school student who was electrocuted while more than 19,000 people were in temporary shelters after floodwaters reached up to 3 meters (10 feet) in several places.

Television footage and photos released by the agency showed dozens of cars floating in muddy water while soldiers and rescuers in rubber boats were struggling to evacuate children and the elderly who were holding on the roofs of their squalid houses. 

General view during a flood after heavy rain in Bekasi, near Jakarta, Indonesia January 1 2020, in this photo taken by Antara…
General view of flooding after heavy rain in Bekasi, near Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 1 2020. (Antara Foto/Saptono/via Reuters)

The floods inundated thousands of homes and buildings in poor and wealthy districts alike, forcing authorities to cut electricity and water supplies and paralyzing transport networks, Wibowo said. 

Director General of Civil Aviation Polana Pramesti said the floods also submerged the runway at Jakarta’s Halim Perdanakusumah domestic airport, prompting authorities to close it, stranding some 19,000 passengers. 

Flooding also highlighted Indonesia’s infrastructure problems as it tries to attract foreign investment.

Jakarta is home to 10 million people, or 30 million including those in its greater metropolitan area. It is prone to earthquakes and flooding and is rapidly sinking due because of uncontrolled extraction of ground water. Congestion is also estimated to cost the economy $6.5 billion a year.

President Joko Widodo announced in August that the capital will move to a site in sparsely populated East Kalimantan province on Borneo island, known for rainforests and orangutans.

