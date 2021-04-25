East Asia Pacific

53 Crew Members on Indonesian Submarine That Sank Confirmed Dead 

By VOA News
Updated April 25, 2021 09:30 AM
An Indonesian navy patrol ship returns after a search operation for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while…
An Indonesian navy patrol ship returns after a search operation for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise April 21, 2021, off Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, April 25, 2021.

The Indonesian military said Sunday all 53 crew members from a submarine that sank and cracked open in the Bali Sea have been declared dead. 

The vessel’s wreckage has been located on the ocean floor, the military announced. 

The cause of the sinking has not been determined.  The Indonesian navy had previously said an electrical failure could have prevented the submarine to execute emergency procedures to resurface.  

Chief of U.S. Naval Operations, Admiral Mike Gilday said he was deeply saddened to learn of the sub’s sinking.  

In a statement Saturday he said that “as Sailors, we share a love for the sea and have a bond of fellowship with all who sail on it. We have a respect for its dangers and also understand the importance of the worlds’ oceans to our collective way of life.” 

Gilday reaffirmed that Indonesia is a good friend and partner of the United States. “Despite this tragic loss,” he said, “it is my hope that we will continue to operate together in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.” 

Related Stories

Navy Chief Yudo Margono talks to the media on the retrieval of items from the missing KRI Nanggala sub, at Ngurah Rai Military Air Base in Bali, Indonesia, April 24, 2021. (Courtesy: Indonesian military via VOA's Indonesian Service)
East Asia Pacific
Indonesia Military Says Missing Submarine Sank
Country's navy chief says a search party recovered fragments from the KRI Nanggala 402, including items from inside the vessel, dashing hopes that its 53 crew would be saved
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 04/24/2021 - 05:44 AM
A member of Indonesian navy stands guard at Tanjung Wangi port in Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021…
East Asia Pacific
Hope Fades for Missing Indonesian Submarine as US Assists Search
53 people are aboard
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 04/24/2021 - 01:18 AM
Members of National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) prepare for a search mission for The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI…
East Asia Pacific
Search for Missing Indonesian Submarine Enters Second Day as Neighbors Offer Help
53 people were on board
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 11:48 PM
Members of Indonesia's national search and rescue agency BASARNAS prepare for a search mission for the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala, at Benoa harbor in Bali, Indonesia, April 21, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Indonesia Searches for Missing Submarine With 53 on Board
The German-built vessel, which went missing north of the resort island of Bali Wednesday, was rehearsing for a missile-firing exercise scheduled for Thursday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 01:26 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thailand Sets Daily Record of COVID-19 Deaths for Second Day

Outbreak of the COVID-19 in Bangkok
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Shadow Government Welcomes ASEAN Call to End Violence

Activists display posters and defaced portraits of Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during a rally…
East Asia Pacific

53 Crew Members on Indonesian Submarine That Sank Confirmed Dead 

An Indonesian navy patrol ship returns after a search operation for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while…
East Asia Pacific

Thousands Gather in Australia, New Zealand to Honor Military Sacrifices

A veteran films a band with his phone as Australian military personnel, past and present, commemorate ANZAC Day during a march…
East Asia Pacific

Thai Activists Gravitate to Clubhouse After Crackdown

Thai Unity Club

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey