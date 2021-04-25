53 Crew Members on Indonesian Submarine That Sank Confirmed Dead 

The Indonesian military said Sunday all 53 crew members from a submarine that sank and cracked open in the Bali Sea have been declared dead.

The vessel’s wreckage has been located on the ocean floor, the military announced.

The cause of the sinking has not been determined. The Indonesian navy had previously said an electrical failure could have prevented the submarine to execute emergency procedures to resurface.

Chief of U.S. Naval Operations, Admiral Mike Gilday said he was deeply saddened to learn of the sub’s sinking.

In a statement Saturday he said that “as Sailors, we share a love for the sea and have a bond of fellowship with all who sail on it. We have a respect for its dangers and also understand the importance of the worlds’ oceans to our collective way of life.”

Gilday reaffirmed that Indonesia is a good friend and partner of the United States. “Despite this tragic loss,” he said, “it is my hope that we will continue to operate together in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”