East Asia Pacific

Australia to Evacuate Thousands as Sydney Faces Worst Floods in 60 Years

By Reuters
March 22, 2021 12:02 AM
SES personnel carry out an operation during severe flooding in Sydney
SES personnel carry out an operation during severe flooding in Sydney, March 22, 2021.

SYDNEY - Australian authorities are planning to evacuate thousands of more people Monday from Sydney's flooded western suburbs, in the worst flooding the city has seen in 60 years with another day of drenching rain expected. 

Unrelenting rains over the past three days swelled rivers in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), causing widespread damage and triggering calls for mass evacuations. 

"Flooding is likely to be higher than any floods since Nov 1961," NSW emergency services said in a tweet late Sunday. Authorities expect the wild weather to continue until Wednesday. 

The fast-moving flood waters detached houses, swept away vehicles and farm animals, and submerged roads, bridges, houses and farms, television and social media footage showed. 

Nearly 2,000 people have been evacuated from low lying areas, NSW emergency services said. 

Large parts of the country's east coast will receive more heavy rains from Monday thanks to the combination of a tropical low over northern Western Australia and a coastal trough off NSW, the weather bureau said. 

"These two moisture feeds are merging and will create a multistate rain and storm band from Monday," the Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement. 

A severe flood warning has been issued for large parts of NSW as well as neighboring Queensland. 

"These are very, very serious and very severe storms and floods, and it's a very complex weather system, too. … So, this is a very testing time," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told radio station 2GB on Monday. 

Sydney on Sunday recorded the wettest day of the year with almost 111 mm (4.4 inches) of rain, while some regions in NSW's north coast received nearly 900 mm (35 inches) of rain in the last six days, more than three times the March average, government data showed. 

Related Stories

A severe rain event affecting the state of New South Wales is seen in Sydney
East Asia Pacific
Heavy Rains in Australia's East Bring Worst Floods in 50 Years 
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the downpour across the state was worse than initially expected, especially for low-lying areas in Sydney's northwest 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 03/20/2021 - 11:47 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
East Asia Pacific

Australia to Evacuate Thousands as Sydney Faces Worst Floods in 60 Years

SES personnel carry out an operation during severe flooding in Sydney
East Asia Pacific

Philippine Defense Chief Asks Chinese Flotilla to Leave Reef 

In this Sunday, March 7, 2021, photo provided Sunday, March 21, 2021, by the Philippine Coast Guard/National Task Force-West…
East Asia Pacific

Filipino Troops Kill Rebel Commander, Rescue Last Hostage 

FILE - In this undated file photo, Abu Sayyaf spokesman Abu Sabaya, right foreground, is seen with his band of armed extremists…
East Asia Pacific

Pro-democracy Protesters Injured as Thai Police Break Up Protest

A riot policeman advances towards a man kneeling on the road during a protest in front of the Grand Palace, March 20, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand.
East Asia Pacific

Medical Personnel in Myanmar Participate in Anti-Government Rally

Medical staff and students take part in an early morning protest against the military coup and crackdown by security forces on demonstrations in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 21, 2021.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

An Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey