East Asia Pacific

Australian Military Alleges Special Forces Committed War Crimes in Afghanistan

By VOA News
November 19, 2020 03:28 AM
Chief of the Australian Defence Force Gen. Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Inspector-General of the Australian…
Chief of the Australian Defense Force Gen. Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Inspector-General of the Australian Defense Force Afghanistan Inquiry, in Canberra, Nov. 19, 2020.

An internal inquiry is alleging that Australian special forces unlawfully killed more than three dozen unarmed civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan over an 11-year period.

General Angus Campbell, chief of the Australian Defense Force, revealed the results of a four-year special investigation during a press conference in Canberra on Thursday.

Campbell said there was credible evidence that 25 special forces personnel took part in the deaths of 39 Afghans between 2005 and 2016, all of which happened outside “the heat of battle.”

The report included allegations that forces engaged in a practice called “blooding,” in which senior officers would coerce rookie members to shoot a prisoner in order to achieve the soldier’s first kill. The junior soldiers would then stage a firefight to justify their actions.

Campbell said the crimes evolved out of a “self-centered warrior culture” that resulted in rules being broken, “stories concocted, lies told and prisoners killed.”

The report recommended that 19 current and former soldiers be referred to Australian Federal Police for criminal investigation, and that the government offer compensation to the families of the victims. Campbell also said those accused in the killings would be referred to a special investigator for war crimes.

The inquiry was prompted by a 2017 report aired by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that Australian troops had committed war crimes in Afghanistan, where they were deployed to support the 2001 U.S.-led invasion in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York and Washington.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned the nation last week to prepare for some difficult revelations to come out of the investigation.

Related Stories

People are seen queuing at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing site as the state of South Australia experiences an outbreak, in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Australia State Enters Six-week Lockdown as New COVID-19 Cluster Grows
France breaks 2 million total coronavirus cases threshold, first nation in Europe to reach milestone
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 09:15 AM
Commandant of the Marine Corps of the U.S. General David H. Berger meets with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo
VOA News on China
China Condemns Historic Australia-Japan Defense Pact
The pact allows Japanese and Australian personnel to visit each other’s countries to carry out training and joint operations
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 05:41 AM
Two Aboriginal performers painted in traditional colours play the 'Didjiridoo' aboriginal instrument at the launch of the …
East Asia Pacific
Australia Showcases Diverse Indigenous Languages
50 Words Project is an interactive online language map, where words and phrases from across the continent are brought to life with recordings from Indigenous speakers
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:01 AM
Flames from a controlled fire burn up tree trunks as firefighters work at building a containment line at a wildfire near…
Science & Health
Australian Scientists Aim to Tame Lightning to Prevent Bushfires
Scientists believe the bolts’ path and direction could be controlled by small, portable laser pointers
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 03:46 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

White House Mum on Trump Meeting With Indonesian Minister

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan
East Asia Pacific

Internal Woes Thwarting China's Global Ambitions, Reports Say

China's President Xi Jinping is seen on screens in the media center as he speaks at the opening ceremony of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

In Bid to Rely Less on US, China Firms Stockpile Taiwan Tech Hardware

FILE - Chinese tourists shop in the Everrich duty free shopping mall in Kinmen county, Taiwan, Sept. 8, 2015.
Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mostly Higher as Euphoria Over Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Cools  

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Nov. 18,…
VOA News on China

China Condemns Historic Australia-Japan Defense Pact

Commandant of the Marine Corps of the U.S. General David H. Berger meets with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims